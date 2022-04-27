High schools: Four Lodi High athletes sign to play sports in college

Four Lodi High athletes signed to play at the next level on Tuesday.
Kayleigh Coberly signed to play softball for UC San Diego, WIlliam Brown signed to swim for Simpson University in Redding, and Steven Whiting and Ameer Amzil both signed to play football for Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.
UC San Diego is a Division I school that joined the Big West in 2020. Coberly, who also played basketball for the Flames, said staying in California was a factor so her family could easily come to her games.
“I knew UCSD was the one for me from my first visit,” Coberly said. “Every single coach was so welcoming and their coaching styles were just what I was looking for. Not to mention the whole team treated me just like I was one of them.”
She had one other offer and was talking to a few other schools when she made her decision to accept UCSD’s scholarship. She plans to major in human biology.
Simpson is an NAIA school with its swim team in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference. Brown, coming off setting a few personal bests at the Tri-City Athletic League championships, was impressed with the team and with coach Steve Lazaraton, who has had three former athletes medal in the Olympics.
“I was just trying to find a good college with male swim team,” Brown said. “There were other options, but that was the one we looked at.”
Brown said he normally swims the 200-yard freestyle, the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. He set a personal best for his leg of the 400 freestyle relay over the weekend.
Brown said he plans to major in graphic communication.
Briar Cliff, also an NAIA school, plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Steven Whiting played tight end and defensive end, and Amzil played linebacker for a Lodi team that went 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, the program’s first trip to the postseason since 2011.
