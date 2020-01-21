Madison Covey-Taylor had a big game for the Tokay High girls soccer team, which posted a 1-0 win over St. Mary’s in a Tri-City Athletic League contest at Hubbard Field on Tuesday.
Covey-Taylor racked up 19 saves in Tuesday’s shutout. It was Covey-Taylor’s third shutout of the season.
Annika Hauschildt scored the game’s lone goal for the Tigers off an assist from Hannah Hauschildt.
Solid defense from Natalie Nord, Cynthia Jiminez, Tais Villalobos and both Hauschildts helped preserve the shutout.
Tracy 6, Lodi 1
CeCe Chinchiollo scored the lone goal for Lodi (0-4 in the TCAL, 0-6-1) in Tuesday’s road game in the 51st minute of the game, with Camile Quinones getting the assist. But the host Bulldogs scored the final three goals of the game for the win.
Reese O’Dell had 10 saves for Lodi. Midfielder Jordan Meyers played a great game for the Flames.
Junior varsity
Tracy 3, Lodi 0
Ava Acevedo had 10 saves for Lodi (1-2-1 in TCAL, 4-6-2) in Tuesday’s game.