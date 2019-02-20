Zack Stockton
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Chicago State
Stockton, a junior catcher, had a double and two RBIs in a 7-2 loss to University of the Pacific, then went 2-for-3 in a 9-3 loss to Pacific.
Chad Plath
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Greenville (Il.)
Plath, a freshman pitcher and first baseman, pitched a scoreless inning in the season opener, a 3-1 loss to Fontbonne University.
Jaime Quesada
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Greenville (Il.)
Quesada, a freshman infielder, went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the team’s second game, a 5-1 win over Rhodes.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior center fielder, had a single in an 11-1 victory over Montevallo.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had hits in four of five games at the Plainsman Invitational, with a single and a run in a 1-0 win over Drake, a single, two walks and a run in a 7-2 win over UAB, a 2-for-3 day with a double and three runs in a 5-4 win over Auburn, and finally a single and a run in a 4-0 win over Drake.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, had a hot bat at the Simpson Classic over the weekend, with a 2-for-4 day with a double and two runs in an 8-7 win over Eastern Oregon, a 2-for-5 day with two runs in an 8-5 loss to Simpson, a 3-for-4 day with an RBI and two runs in a 9-6 win over Eastern Oregon, and a single in a 7-2 loss to Simpson.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, was also a hitting machine over the weekend, going 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run against Eastern Oregon, 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs against Simpson, a home run, two RBIs and two runs against Eastern Oregon and 2-for-3 with a double against Simpson.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a senior shortstop, had a single and an RBI in a 2-1 loss to No. 23 UC San Diego, then went 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in the second game of a double-header against UCSD, a 4-3 loss. In two games against UCSD the next day, she had a run and a stolen base in the first game, and a double in the second, both losses.
Adam Gotelli
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Life Pacific
Gotelli, a junior guard, had three points in a 94-85 win over Arizona Christian.
Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a junior guard, had three points in the Keelhaulers’ season finale, a 76-72 loss to Benedictine-Mesa.
David Lerma
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Maranatha Baptist
Lerma, a senior guard, had six points and three rebounds in a 71-53 victory over Dayspring Bible on Saturday.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a sophomore guard, had eight points and two rebounds in a 70-67 loss to Academy of Art.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, had a single and a walk in the first game of a double-header against College of the Siskiyous, a 2-0 victory.
Jenna Schneider
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Hesston (Kan.)
Schneider, a sophomore infielder, had a single, an RBI and a walk in a14-8 loss to Vernon.
Ezra Kiedrowski
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semipro: Team Trouble
Kiedrowski, a 2002 Lodi graduate, had five points, three rebounds and three steals in a victory over the San Diego Surf, then had double-double —19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists — in a 173-114 victory over Oakland.
Ryan Gaarder
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semipro: Team Trouble
Gaarder, a 2010 Lodi grad, had 10 points and two boards against San Diego, then also notched a double-double against Oakland with 20 points, 10 boards and two assists.
