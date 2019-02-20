Zack Stockton

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Chicago State

Stockton, a junior catcher, had a double and two RBIs in a 7-2 loss to University of the Pacific, then went 2-for-3 in a 9-3 loss to Pacific.

Chad Plath

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Greenville (Il.)

Plath, a freshman pitcher and first baseman, pitched a scoreless inning in the season opener, a 3-1 loss to Fontbonne University.

Jaime Quesada

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Greenville (Il.)

Quesada, a freshman infielder, went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the team’s second game, a 5-1 win over Rhodes.

Brett Young

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Delta State (Miss.)

Young, a senior center fielder, had a single in an 11-1 victory over Montevallo.

Jessica Hartwell

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Texas Tech

Hartwell, a senior infielder, had hits in four of five games at the Plainsman Invitational, with a single and a run in a 1-0 win over Drake, a single, two walks and a run in a 7-2 win over UAB, a 2-for-3 day with a double and three runs in a 5-4 win over Auburn, and finally a single and a run in a 4-0 win over Drake.

Abbie Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, had a hot bat at the Simpson Classic over the weekend, with a 2-for-4 day with a double and two runs in an 8-7 win over Eastern Oregon, a 2-for-5 day with two runs in an 8-5 loss to Simpson, a 3-for-4 day with an RBI and two runs in a 9-6 win over Eastern Oregon, and a single in a 7-2 loss to Simpson.

Lauren Garoutte

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Garoutte, a senior outfielder, was also a hitting machine over the weekend, going 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run against Eastern Oregon, 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs against Simpson, a home run, two RBIs and two runs against Eastern Oregon and 2-for-3 with a double against Simpson.

Korina Krueg

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Krueg, a senior shortstop, had a single and an RBI in a 2-1 loss to No. 23 UC San Diego, then went 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in the second game of a double-header against UCSD, a 4-3 loss. In two games against UCSD the next day, she had a run and a stolen base in the first game, and a double in the second, both losses.

Adam Gotelli

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Life Pacific

Gotelli, a junior guard, had three points in a 94-85 win over Arizona Christian.

Evan Madill

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Madill, a junior guard, had three points in the Keelhaulers’ season finale, a 76-72 loss to Benedictine-Mesa.

David Lerma

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Maranatha Baptist

Lerma, a senior guard, had six points and three rebounds in a 71-53 victory over Dayspring Bible on Saturday.

Monica Valenzuela

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Holy Names

Valenzuela, a sophomore guard, had eight points and two rebounds in a 70-67 loss to Academy of Art.

Jordyn Farren

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Sacramento City

Farren, a freshman catcher, had a single and a walk in the first game of a double-header against College of the Siskiyous, a 2-0 victory.

Jenna Schneider

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: Hesston (Kan.)

Schneider, a sophomore infielder, had a single, an RBI and a walk in a14-8 loss to Vernon.

Ezra Kiedrowski

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

Semipro: Team Trouble

Kiedrowski, a 2002 Lodi graduate, had five points, three rebounds and three steals in a victory over the San Diego Surf, then had double-double —19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists — in a 173-114 victory over Oakland.

Ryan Gaarder

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

Semipro: Team Trouble

Gaarder, a 2010 Lodi grad, had 10 points and two boards against San Diego, then also notched a double-double against Oakland with 20 points, 10 boards and two assists.

