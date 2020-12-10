Tokay High graduate Giovannie Gonzalez wasn’t exactly planning to retire from professional boxing after his match against Jose Luis Roa on Nov. 29, but the possibility was in the back of his mind.
After a split-decision loss to Roa in a 10-round war of a bout in Tijuana, Gonzalez announced his intention to step away from the ring.
“Been doing this since I was 15,” an emotional Gonzalez said on the Best In Boxing stream after the event. “But I’m done.”
“You don’t ever want to go into a fight thinking you’re going to retire, but I’m a little older,” Gonzalez said this week. “I went back and watched the fight, felt like I landed the more effective punches. ... But it already happened, and it was something I told myself, if I don’t win this fight...”
Gonzalez, 30 years old and fighting out of Stockton, went toe-to-toe with Roa, a 25-year-old out of Mexicali in Baja California, for all 10 rounds, taking tons of punches and delivering plenty himself. Roa had a 6.5-inch reach advantage, and used it to deliver relentless combinations.
“He didn’t hit hard at all,” Gonzalez said. “That’s why I kept going forward, was I didn’t respect his power at all.”
But the combinations kept coming, at times allowing Gonzalez barely time to take a breath. Gonzalez landed fewer, but bigger, punches, using counters, hooks and uppercuts to get around Roa’s reach. Gonzalez landed a series of haymakers in the seventh round that put Roa on his heels, and again had him on the ropes in the ninth, but Roa bounced back and continued landing flurries of jabs.
“He took my punches extremely well. I’ve gone against bigger fighters than him, and put them to sleep with that punch. It’s just boxing, man,” Gonzalez said. “I caught him on his temple, and he lost his balance, but came right back.”
The event took place in Plaza de Toros Carlos “Bowser” Gonzalez, a bullfighting ring in Tijuana, in the late afternoon. Gonzalez’s corner told him to line himself up so the sun was in Roa’s face. He said he had not fought outside since his amateur boxing days.
With the loss, Gonzalez finished his professional career with a 10-6-1 record, with eight knockouts.
It was the first time Gonzalez has gone past the sixth round. He’s been scheduled for 10-round fights before, but they never made it that far.
Now that Gonzalez is done in the ring, he’s putting in work outside of it. He’s started a boxing promotion company, King Gio Promotions, and hopes to guide boxers from the area into professional careers of their own. King Gio Promotions helped put on the Nov. 29 fight in Tijuana.
“Honestly, my goal would be to find somebody in Lodi. I know there’s a lot of kids here that don’t have that adult figure, sometimes you see them fighting in the park,” Gonzalez said. “My goal is to find those kids, maybe change their life, make them a world champion.
“Sometimes they need some discipline, and boxing is a very disciplined sport. It comes down to the fight, people will know if you trained or not.”
From this point, Gonzalez is dedicated to getting boxers signed to fights, getting those fights on TV, and getting attention for those boxers. He plans to have his first boxer signed in January for a February fight in Ensenada, Mexico. He is 100 percent dedicated to the promotion game.
Well, maybe 99.5 percent.
“We got called couple of days after the fight. This organization, UBO, Universal Boxing Organization, they offered me, they don’t have an opponent yet, but they offered a fight for vacant UBO Superfeatherweight title,” Gonzalez said. “Like I said, I retired, it’s a tough, tough sports, and I’m a promoter as of now. But maybe I’ll wake up one day... It’s only been two weeks.
“That’s something on the table.”