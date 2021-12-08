The Tokay High boys wrestling team won four weight classes by pin in Tuesday’s 39-32 non-league dual victory over Linden.
Nathan Ferroni at 152, Shane Sanchez at 160, Richard Mendonca at 195 and J.J. Mikbel at heavyweight all pinned their opponents, while Ellias Castro won by a technical fall with a 17-2 score at 113, and Harshi Arif won be decision, 9-4, at 145.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Elliot Christian 73, Delta 56
Peyton Yarbrough led the Eagles with a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s victory.
Roman Castro added 19 points, Jeremy Nielsen had 8, Caleb Guerzo had 7, Jayden Gaither had 6 points and 16 rebounds, Andrew Gretsinger had 5 points and 12 rebounds, and Dillon Ehresman had 2 points.
Elliot is now 5-2 overall.
Junior varsity boys
Manteca 76, Tokay 41
Brock Sell had the team high for Tokay with 21 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 8 from Abdullah Munir, 6 from Jayden Fakhouri, 3 from Amit Gill, 2 from Marcus Castro and 1 from Lino Ruiz.