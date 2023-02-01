The Galt and Liberty Ranch boys soccer teams played to a scoreless tie on Tuesday in a clash of the top two teams of the Sierra Valley Conference.
Galt (9-4-4, 7-0-2 SVC) will the regular season today against Bradshaw Christian, and Liberty Ranch (8-2-3, 5-0-3) plays at Union Mine today before finishing the regular season on Tuesday against Rosemont.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 3, Galt 0
The Hawks shut out the Warriors on Tuesday, with goals from Libby Portillo, Yoselin Del Toro and Ellianna Keiser. Portillo added a pair of assists, while goalkeepers Zia Ruppert and Ariana Anaya each played a half with 4 saves each.
Galt (10-5-1, 5-2-1 SVC) played Union Mine on Wednesday, while Liberty Ranch (9-4-4, 7-1-1) plays Union Mine today.
Varsity girls: St. Mary’s 3, Tokay 0
The Tigers stayed winless in the TCAL with Tuesday’s loss, and will finish the season today at Lincoln.
Varsity girls: Tracy 3, Lodi 0
The Flames were also shut out on Tuesday, and will finish today with a home game against West.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 64, Galt 50
The Hawks kept the Warriors winless in SVC play with Tuesday’s win, improving to 11-14 (4-4 in conference play) themselves. Liberty Ranch hosts El Dorado on Friday, while Galt (2-22, 0-8) hosts Rosemont.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 64, Galt 42
The Hawks stayed perfect in SVC play with Tuesday’s win, improving to 20-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference. Liberty Ranch plays at El Dorado on Friday, while Galt (5-13, 3-5) plays at Rosemont.
Varsity girls: Millennium 56, Elliot Christian 42
The Eagles dropped to 11-6 (4-3 in CCAA play) with Tuesday’s loss, and will play at Stone Ridge Christian on Friday.
Varsity boys: Lodi Academy 45, Tioga 33
Two Titans scored double-doubles in Tuesday’s victory, with 18 points and 17 rebounds from Andrew Kanas, and 16 points and 10 rebounds from Samuel Hernandez. Ty Zinke added 8 points and 9 rebounds, and Kaleb Nevis had 3 points, 7 boards, 5 assists, 5 steals and 5 blocks.
Lodi Academy hosts Ben Holt today.
Varsity girls: Lodi Academy 79, Tioga 5
The Titans cruised in Tuesday’s victory to improve to 15-4 overall and 9-1 in MVL play.
JV boys: Lodi 67, Lincoln 48
The Flames won on Monday with 20 points from Sean Tetz, 15 from Ryan Marini, 12 from Giuseppe Guidi, 8 from Drew Tetz, 7 from Noah Rivera, 3 from Jens Bennitt, and 2 from Alex Sauseda.
