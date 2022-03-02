The Liberty Ranch boys basketball team won its state playoff opener on Tuesday, beating Pierce 57-32 at the Hawks’ Nest.
The third-seeded Hawks were led by Cody Smith’s 24 points against the No. 14 seed from Arbuckle in the Northern Section, along with 11 from Nathan Nelson, 10 from Drew Fischer, 3 each from Kweisi Kumeh, Benjamin Herrera and Yousef Diab, 2 from Josh Stiehr and 1 from Troy Jackson.
Liberty Ranch (27-5) is the lone Sac-Joaquin Section representative left in the bracket – the other three were knocked out in the first round, with No. 13 Union Mine falling 71-55 to Justin-Siena, Calaveras falling 61-43 to Urban, and SJS D4 runner up Venture Academy falling 65-45 to Carlmont.
Liberty Ranch’s defense kept Pierce (20-10) to a minimum or scoring, with Bryce Murphy draining a trio of 3-pointers to lead the team with 9 points, followed by Daniel Salud with 7, Guillermo Jauregui with 5, J.D. Barnum and Keith Grimmer with 3 each, Alfonso Orozco and Brandon Saavedra with 2 each and Ryan Travis with 1.
Pierce hung with the Hawks in the first quarter, after which Liberty Ranch held a 14-11 lead, but the Hawks led 26-18 at halftime and extended the lead to nearly 20 points after the third quarter.
Liberty Ranch will face No. 6 Urban (19-11) in the second round. The school from San Francisco finished tied for second in the Bay Counties-West League at 6-4, then beat Athenian in the North Coast Section D5 championship as the No. 4 seed.
SOCCER
Varsity boys
NorCal playoffs
The sixth-seeded Liberty Ranch boys soccer team’s season ended on Tuesday with a 2-1 loss to No. 3 Pleasant Valley in Chico in the first round of the NorCal Regional playoffs.
Liberty Ranch finished the season with a 19-2-5 record, while Pleasant Valley (21-2-0) will hit the road today to face No. 2 Aragon (15-4-5) out of San Mateo.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Lodi 10, Bear Creek 1
The Flames opened the season with an assault on the Bruins on Tuesday, with 8 hits and 9 walks.
Nate Sherbondy led the onslaught at the plate with a 3-for-4 day, with a double and 2 runs, along with a home run and 3 RBIs from Gavin Mora, a double and 2 RBIs from Sean Kennedy, and singles from Donavan Thorpe, Dominic Brassesco and Dylan Bartlett. BRassesco and Nico Lombardi each walked twice.
On the mound, Andrew Wright earned the W with 6 innings of work, with 9 strikeouts against 5 hits and 2 walks allowed. Gianni Casazza finished the game with a scoreless inning.
Lodi (1-0) will play today at Turlock.
GOLF
Varsity boys
Lodi 189, Sheldon 235
Jake Aberle shot a 4-under 37 at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club to lead the Flames in their opener on Tuesday.
Ryan Hohenthaner added a 1-under 36, Jack Main carded a 39, A.J. Salvetti shot a 40, Cedar Burns carded a 41.