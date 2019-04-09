Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, started the season with a three-game hit streak against Rochester, with a single and an RBI in a 4-2 loss, a 2-for-5 day with a home run and five RBIs in a 12-3 win, and a single and an RBI in a 4-1 win. In the last game of the series, he went hitless but had a sacrifice fly for another RBI.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, went 0-for-4 across three games with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels before being reassigned to the class A-Advanced San Jose Giants on Tuesday.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros del Norte (Mexican League)
Phillips, a 32-year-old left-handed pitcher, made his first relief appearance of the year on Sunday, with a scoreless inning and one hit allowed in a 6-3 win over Saraperos de Saltillo.
Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior right-hander, went 2 1/3 innings of relief in a 14-12 win over Stephen F. Austin, with three runs allowed (two earned) on a hit and a walk, with four strikeouts.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single, an RBI and a run in an 8-6 win over Chapman, the first game of a three-game series. In a 4-3 loss, he had a walk and a run, and then had a single in a 3-2 win.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a junior infielder, had a walk and a run in a 12-3 loss to San Diego on Saturday.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a junior outfielder, contributed in all four games of two double-headers this week, starting with a single in an 11-1 win and a single and a run in a 6-3 win over Bethel. She went 3-for-3 with an RBI in an 8-0 win, and a single in an 8-2 win over Bethany.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, got two wins in two appearances, one in each double-header. She went five innings in the second game against Bethel, with three runs allowed on 10 hits and two strikeouts, then went 6 2/3 innings in the second game against Bethany, with two runs (one earned) on six hits and three strikeouts.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, had a busy week, with hits in all six games of a double-header against San Diego Christian and a four-game series against Saint Katherine. Against SD Christian, she had a two-run home run in an 11-2 win and went 2-for-2 in an 8-0 loss, then she launched into the Saint Katherine series with a 3-for-4 day featuring a home run, two double, four RBIs and two runs in an 11-2 win. She was 2-for-5 with two RBIs in an 11-5 win, had a single and a run in a 4-2 loss and had a solo home run in a 5-3 win.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, had three relief appearances in the last week, with three runs allowed in two innings of a 9-0 loss to West Virginia State, then went 5 2/3 innings of a 7-4 loss to Charleston, with one run allowed on four hits and two strikeouts. In another loss to Charleston, she pitched two innings and allowed no runs.
Madi Sepp
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Menlo
Sepp, a freshman, played second base in a double-header against San Diego Christian, going 3-for-5 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had hits in double-headers against Sierra and Fresno City this week, with a single and an RBI against Sierra, a single and a run in the second game (both losses), then a single in a 6-4 loss to Fresno, and a triple and three RBIs in an 8-4 win.
Sydney Giovannoni
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Giovannoni, a freshman infielder, was 2-for-2 with a run in the win over Fresno.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a single and a run in the first Sierra loss, then had a run in the second. She added a single and an RBI in the first Fresno game.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, had a solo home run and a run in double-header wins over Santa Rosa, then went 2-for-3 with a two-run shot and three RBIs in a 6-1 win over Delta.
Shelby Featherston
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Santa Barbara CC
Featherston, a freshman, went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs in a 16-3 win over Cuesta, then had a single in the first of a double-header against LA Valley, a 9-8 loss. In the second, a 19-13 loss, Featherston went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer.
Jenna Schneider
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Hesston (Kan.)
Schneider, a sophomore infielder, was 3-for-4 with a home run in an 11-6 win over Pratt CC on Friday.
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a freshman left-hander, pitched an inning of relief in a 5-2 loss to Santa Rosa, allowing an unearned run on three hits.
