Lodi High’s track and field team had a number of event winners in Wednesday’s dual meet against Lincoln.
On the boys side, Kellen Brophy won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.29 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 44.13, Stephen Holbo won the shot put with a 36-foot, 10-inch toss and the discus at 112 feet, 0 inches, Maceo McDowell won the high jump at 6-0 and the long jump at 23-1, Kaiden Merryman won the 100 at 11.69, Nick Isaiah Gaona won the pole vault at 11-0, and Karson Kaysbert won the triple jump at 39-10 ¾.
On the girls side, Talisa Heinitz won three events — the 100 at 13.81, the long jump at 16-2 ½, and the triple jump at 32-11. Kiah Aitken won the 800 at 2:28.21 and the 1,600 at 5:30.55, Samantha Stone won the 3,200 at 12:11.30, Elora Parises won the shot put at 29-11, Grace Duenas won the discus at 116-6, and the 4-by-100 team win at 53.51.
In the JV boys competition, Jace Liddicoat won the 110 hurdles at 18.80, Aaron Wolff won the shot put at 32-11, and VictorManuel Hernandez won the discus at 93-2.
In the JV girls competition, Amelia Johnson won the 800 at 2:44.94 and the 1,600 at 5:55.49, Ella Viramontes won the 3,200 at 14:41.26, Nayelie Vargas-Corona won the discus at 66-11, and Keara Shoup won the high jump at 4-2.
Varsity boys: Bear Creek 3, Tokay 0
The Tigers lost Wednesday’s match by scores of 25-11, 25-23, 25-12, and will play at Sierra on March 21 in Manteca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.