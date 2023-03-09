Lodi High’s track and field team had a number of event winners in Wednesday’s dual meet against Lincoln.

On the boys side, Kellen Brophy won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.29 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 44.13, Stephen Holbo won the shot put with a 36-foot, 10-inch toss and the discus at 112 feet, 0 inches, Maceo McDowell won the high jump at 6-0 and the long jump at 23-1, Kaiden Merryman won the 100 at 11.69, Nick Isaiah Gaona won the pole vault at 11-0, and Karson Kaysbert won the triple jump at 39-10 ¾.

Recommended for you