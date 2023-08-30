Tokay High’s girls flag football team notched its first victory on Tuesday with a 55-0 shellacking of Sierra at Hubbard Field.

Tokay quarterback Aria Khan completed 24 of 33 passes for 367 yards, and connected for eight touchdowns to four different receivers — three of them to Christina Ochoa, two to Jayda Perez and one each to Brooklyn Jeremic and Kayleen Tuavao.

