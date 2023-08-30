Tokay High’s girls flag football team notched its first victory on Tuesday with a 55-0 shellacking of Sierra at Hubbard Field.
Tokay quarterback Aria Khan completed 24 of 33 passes for 367 yards, and connected for eight touchdowns to four different receivers — three of them to Christina Ochoa, two to Jayda Perez and one each to Brooklyn Jeremic and Kayleen Tuavao.
Perez finished with 11 catches for 151 yards, and Ochoa had three catches for 98 yards. In the ground game, Perez led with three carries for 42 yards.
On defense, Tuavao broke up three passes, Andrea Ochoa Hernandez snagged an interception, and Serena Harkins led with four tackles.
Tokay (1-3) will play at Tracy (4-2-1) today at 7 p.m.
Varsity: Lodi 6, Millennium 0
The Flames stayed undefeated with Tuesday’s shutout victory over the Falcons, with the lone score a touchdown pass from Janie Schallberger to Emma Fuentes.
On Saturday, Lodi went 4-0-1 to win the Lodi Tournament, with wins over Escalon (12-8), Christian Brothers (14-2), Bear Creek (24-6) and Edison (12-6), and a 6-6 tie against Tracy.
Lodi (7-0-1) hosts Lincoln today at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity: Lodi 3, Calaveras 0
Grace Culler tallied 14 assists, 4 kills and 3 digs in Tuesday’s 25-16, 25-9, 25-14 victory. Karis Mann and Avery Peterson both notched 5 kills, and Elizabeth Kanemura had 9 assists and 11 digs.
Lodi (5-2) plays at Pleasant Grove today.
Varsity: Elk Grove 3, Liberty Ranch 1
Paityn Snow tallied 19 kills and Haley Smith had 15 kills as the Hawks lost 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 on Monday.
Smith added 5 aces, Savannah Lethbridge and Vivian Frame each had 3 blocks, Snow added 19 digs, and Gaby Arevalo had 34 assists.
Liberty Ranch (6-4) is off until a Sept. 5 road game at Pioneer.
Freshmen: Lodi 2, Calaveras 0
Anissa Gomez tallied 3 kills and 8 aces as the Flames won 25-15, 25-20 on Tuesday. Kylie Kesterson had 2 kills and 5 aces, Maddie Hirigoyen had 2 kills, and Autumn Oneto had 2 aces.
Varsity: Lodi 213, Tokay 331
The Flames notched a league victory at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club’s par-37 Lake Course.
Allison Frank led the Flames with a 41, along with 42s from ClaraGrace Plath and Giana Main, a 43 from Viviana Rojas, a 45 from Alison Ky and a 56 from Jayda Van Steenberge.
For Tokay, Kiera Eastwood led with a 55, Jocelyn Fairbanks carded a 59, Mary Machado had a 63, Margaret Machado had a 76, Vanessa Valdivia had a 78 and Krystina Lopez had an 81.
