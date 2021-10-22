Lodi High’s football team will likely be fighting for playoff seeding in tonight’s showdown with Lincoln in Stockton, while Tokay will be fighting for its playoff life.
Lodi (6-2, 2-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League) is coming off a close victory over Tracy, while Lincoln (5-2, 3-0) rocked West to the tune of 54-6 last week.
“They’ll try to make some big plays against us on offense,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “Defensively, they’ll give us a bear look and try to load the box, put some size on us to stop our run game. We’ll have to sustain our blocks and there will be few opportunities, so we’ll have to cash in when we get some.”
Lincoln brings a roster loaded with talent, punctuated by star running back Jonah Coleman, who has committed to play for the University of Arizona.
“ It’s a big week. They’re going to go up against some talented kids, like Jonah Coleman, so like legit athletes,” Duenas said. “Any time you get a chance to get on the field with some legit athletes, it’s a good chance to see how you measure up.”
Lodi isn’t at full strength, losing running back Richard Powell to a concussion and Nathan Bishop to an ankle injury in last week’s victory.
“It’s a very big game, so you wish you had all your horses,” Duenas said. “But we’ll go out there and compete, give it our best shot.”
Lodi showed it can run with the top of the league two weeks ago when the Flames lost 28-18 to perennial league champion St. Mary’s, a score that raised eyebrows around the section.
Tokay will have its hands full tonight when it takes on a Tracy team that stayed step for step with Lodi last week in a 42-35 loss. Tokay got crushed by St. Mary’s 62-3 last week, and at 5-3, will most likely need a win in the last two games to have a shot at the playoffs.
Tracy will bring a run-heavy offense to face the Tigers with shifty running back Austin Ho-Sy leading the way, along with a hard-hitting defense that is more competitive than the team’s 3-5 record suggests. The Bulldogs have lost to St. Mary’s, Lincoln and Lodi in league play.
Galt’s two schools had favorable games last week, though only one of them came away with a victory.
Liberty Ranch took down previously-undefeated Union Mine 27-13, with three touchdowns from star running back Arthur Draeger, who finished with 298 yards on 23 carries. Gavin O’Brien scored the team’s other touchdown, and finished with 79 rushing yards. The Hawks’ defense snagged three interceptions, by Kinyaa’aanii Nuno, Draeger and Dominic Perez.
The game pushed Draeger past the thousand-yard mark, with 1,044 yards and 19 touchdowns on 129 carries.
Liberty Ranch (4-3, 1-2 in the Sierra Valley Conference) will host El Dorado (4-3, 1-2) tonight.
Galt was also up against an undefeated team, but came up short in a 26-20 loss to Bradshaw Christian, another score that raised eyebrows.
Jeremy Freitas led Galt with 128 rushing yards on 6 carries, with a touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Erman scored two more touchdowns on the ground.
Galt (1-7, 0-3) will play at Rosemont (7-1, 2-1) tonight.