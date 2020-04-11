Basketball: Liberty Ranch’s Patterson heads to Arizona junior college

Amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, another local athlete has solidified his college future.
Liberty Ranch’s Jalen Patterson committed on Wednesday to play basketball for Arizona Western College, a junior college in Yuma, Ariz.
“It’s a relief,” the senior said. “I don’t have to worry about it any more.”
Patterson averaged 28.1 points per game this winter, along with 6.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists, as the Hawks went 18-15 overall, and 7-3 in the Sierra Valley Conference. The Hawks advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship, a 70-57 loss to Sonora.
In his four-year high school varsity career, Patterson racked up 2,933 points — including 264 3-pointers and 551 free throws — 561 rebounds, 673 assists and 277 steals.
Patterson said his recruiting experience got weird when everything shut down due to COVID-19.
“My recruiting kind of stopped when this thing happened, and all the Jucos (junior colleges) started to come at me since they knew I was uncommitted senior,” Patterson said. “But I’ve been talking with (Arizona Western) since December.”
Patterson scored a lot of points as a Hawk, but he feels another part of his game will translate to the college game.
“My playmaking, getting my teammates involved,” he said. “I think people don’t know about that because I scored 2,933 points in high school.”
And what areas can he work on as he moves on to the net level?
“I feel like I can work on everything, but if I had to pick one, it would probably be defense,” he said. “In high school I guard some of the best players, but some games I would save my energy for offense, and I definitely can’t do that in college.”
Arizona Western plays in the Arizona Community College Athletic Association, which is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association, which covers junior colleges everywhere except California.
AWC went 18-14 in the winter, with an 11-11 mark in the ACCAA. Patterson said he did look at some of California’s junior colleges, but ended up with Arizona Western. He will sign the paperwork for a full-ride scholarship on Monday.
“They’ve been a powerhouse since the ’80s,” he said. “From a national standpoint, they can allow me to go D1 after this.”