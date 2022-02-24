A pair of local boys basketball teams will play for a Sac-Joaquin Section championship today at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
In Division IV, top-seeded Liberty Ranch (25-5) will face No. 6 Venture Academy (24-5) at 4 p.m., while in Division VI, Elliot Christian will face Turlock Christian at noon.
Liberty Ranch cruised past Sierra Valley Conference for Union Mine, the fifth seed, to the tune of 62-41 in the semifinals on Wednesday at the Hawks’ Nest. The Hawks led 32-19 at halftime, and didn’t let up in the second half.
Elliot slipped past Valley Christian 92-90 on Wednesday to punch its ticket to the championship, with double-doubles from Andrew Gretsinger and Peyton Yarbrough. Gretsinger scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, and Yarbrough had 24 points and 14 boards.
Roman Castro added 23 points, Jeremy Nielsen had 8, Jeremiah Carter had 4, Caleb Guerzo and Dillon Ehresman had 3 points each, and Jayden Gaither had 2.
Both schools are already qualified for the CIF State playoffs, as semifinal teams from the Divisions I through V qualify for the NorCal Regional, as well as the two championship finalists from Division VI.
This is Liberty Ranch’s fifth trip to a section championship game, but the Hawks have gone winless in their first four appearances, losing to Summerville in 2013, lost to Capital Christian in 2015, and Sonora in 2019 and 2020.
It’s the third finals appearance for Elliot, which lost to Brookside Christian in 2015 and beat Argonaut in 2017.