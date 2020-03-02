ROCKLIN — Two new chapters were written in the Tokay High boys soccer program on Saturday.
The first was No. 6 Tokay facing top-seed Jesuit in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title game at Whitney High. The two programs are familiar with each other, as they have squared off in playoff games in recent years.
The Tigers’ defense played very well after 80 minutes. Jesuit was also solid on the defensive side. In the end, Jesuit beat Tokay 1-0 in double-overtime to win the section crown.
“It was just unfortunate,” said Tokay coach Ruben Gomez after the game. “Sometimes you feel like you deserve to win it.”
Although the Tigers lost, the season is not over. Both Tokay and Jesuit, by reaching the section title game, earned automatic California Interscholastic Federation NorCal playoff berths.
Today, No. 7 Tokay (14-3-3) makes the trek to Santa Rosa to play at No. 2 Montgomery (23-0-1) in the NorCal opener. Game time is 6 p.m. The winner will take on the No. 6 Berkeley-No. 3 Bellarmine College Prep on Thursday.
In the second overtime of Saturday’s section title game, Tokay halfback Jose Contreras had a shot on goal against Jesuit goalie Jerry Goldfryd in the 6th minute; a high-flying kick that sailed over the goal and out of bounds on the east end of Whitney’s field.
“We studied them, we’ve seen film on (Jesuit),” Gomez said. “They were quick on the outside and we were prepared for that.”
One minute later, Jesuit’s Alexander Leinberger scored the only goal of the game. Running his way into the box on the west end of the field to chase the high-flying soccer ball, Leinberger, with no Tiger players guarding him, took the shot into the right corner of the net. That led to a wild celebration of Leinberger and his Marauder teammates, plus some of the students running onto the track after the goal.
In the final six minutes of the second overtime, Tokay tried desperately to score a goal that could’ve sent the game into penalty kicks had the score remained tied. But Jesuit was quick to mark up any Tiger player who had possession of the ball; from midfield to near the Marauders’ net.
After one of the three game officials blew his whistle to signal the end of the game, Tokay players on the field walked off the field while part two of the Jesuit celebration continued.
Some of the Jesuit players showed good sportsmanship after the game. Tokay defender Eduardo Rodriguez was greeted by Jesuit’s Zach Lozano near the Tigers’ sideline. Other Jesuit players went over to shake hands and comforted Tokay players and assistant coaches.
Toward the end of the second half, Tokay had back-to-back chances of scoring. Midfielder Brandon Razo had one shot that hit the bar of the net. But the ball took a funny bounce and returned to Razo, who attempted a second shot on goal. But the soccer ball hit the top bar and bounced out of bounds in the 75th minute.
“We had a couple of times toward the end of regulation,” said Gomez of the Tigers’ scoring chances.
Contreras had another shot on goal in the 46th minute of the game; a line drive shot that sailed over the top of the net. Jesuit’s Joey Afsari also had a shot on goal that Tokay goalkeeper Jorge Orejel grabbed for a save.
“Jorge played a heck of a game,” said Gomez of Orejel.
The first half was the same story as the second half for both teams. But the other was able to intercept the ball and booted it out of bounds.
“We shut them down,” Gomez said. “I thought we did an outstanding job on the guys in the back.”
The second chapter written was that Gomez andTokay reached the section boys soccer title game for the first time since the school opened in the early 1970s.
“We made some history today for the high school,” Gomez said.
Now Gomez and his Tigers are focused on taking the two-hour drive to the Bay Area to play Montgomery.
“We have another game to play,” said Gomez, who is retiring from coaching when the Tigers’ season ends.
In the quarterfinals of the section’s D-I playoffs in 2019, Jesuit beat Tokay 3-1. Jesuit also beat Tokay 6-5 in penalty kicks, also in another quarterfinal playoff game in 2018. That game was knotted at 2-2.
