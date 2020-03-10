GALT — Both Galt and Liberty Ranch combined to leave more than a dozen runners on the basepaths in Tuesday’s Sierra Valley Conference baseball game.
But the most important number at the Warriors’ field was the one that won Tuesday’s game. Liberty Ranch, the defending SVC champions, made one count in a 1-0 win over Galt. This was the ninth straight victory for Liberty Ranch (2-0 in the SVC, 2-2) over Galt (1-1 in the SVC, 3-1) in their cross-town rivalry. The last time Galt beat Liberty Ranch was March 31, 2016, with a 3-2 victory.
Liberty Ranch scored the only run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. First baseman Max Adversalo led off the frame with a single to left-center. After he stole second base, Adversalo moved to third on a grounder that gave the Warriors one out.
Then Hawk winning pitcher Kenny Morgan singled, this time to left field, which drove Adversalo home. Morgan was hoping to add one more run for the Hawks. He stole second base but was tagged out when trying to steal third. A strikeout ended the frame for the Hawks, who finished the game with two hits.
“Since scrimmages, we’ve had trouble swinging the bat,” said Liberty Ranch coach Doug Hughes, who is in first season running the program.
Galt had its chances to score in the bottom of the inning. Logan Mayfield led off with a single to left field with one out. Then Ethan Reece reached first base on a Liberty Ranch infielder’s throwing error, moving Mayfield to second. But the next two Warrior batters struck out swinging to end their chances.
“We had to score and couldn’t do it,” said Galt coach Jason Evans. “We played our game today, outside of getting the big hit when it mattered. That’s the only part of our game that we couldn’t accomplish was the big hit.”
In the top of the seventh, Liberty Ranch put runners on the base paths again — but couldn’t push any runs toward home plate. Ty Popoff walked that was followed by Cameron Hooper and Adversalo earning free passes. But Galt got out of the jam with an unassisted play at first base and fly ball to center field.
Morgan pitched in relief for the Hawks in the bottom of the seventh. That led to the Warriors grounding out, struck out and another ground out that ended their chances.
“We’ve hit the ball well,” said Evans of the Warriors’ first three games of the season. “We ran into a good pitcher. I tip my hat off Louis Manning. I take my hat off to their pitching.”
Hughes, who ran the Cordova High baseball coach prior, was also impressed with the performance of Morgan, a senior.
“In my opinion, those are the two top guys in the SVC,” said Hughes of Manning and Morgan. “Kenny is a senior with senior experience. He’s the leader on this team.”
Galt pitchers Sebastian Soto, a sophomore who started the game, and Tyler Little, a freshman, combined to throw a two-hitter. Evans, who is in his second year as the Galt head coach after serving as the Lodi High junior varsity head coach, was pleased with the underclassmen’s performance on the mound.
“Pitching did well,” Evans said. “They came up and did their job. I’m proud of those guys, they threw strikes.
For the entire game, Liberty Ranch and Galt combined to leave 16 runners on the bases; Liberty Ranch had nine and Galt seven.
“We had a lot of opportunities,” Evans said. “One game is not going to define who we are. Adversity is good. Defeat is humbling. We’re going to do what we can to fix it and move forward.”
Dominic Flores had one of the Warriors’ hits, also a single. Second baseman Mateo Santoyo had the other base hit.
There were six Liberty Ranch players who earned walks in the game; Manning had two of those walks.
Galt will play at Liberty Ranch, which plays all of its home games at Galt Community Park, in their home-and-home series on Tuesday, March 31.
Lodi 3, Pitman 1
Lodi improved to 2-1 on the season with a 3-1 win over Pitman in a non-league road game in Turlock on Tuesday.
Fidel Ulloa went the distance for Lodi, striking out 5 Pride batters while throwing a 2-hitter.
At the plate, Ulloa had 2 hits. Logan Stout had 3 hits and Tyler Meehleis 1.
