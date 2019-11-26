The Lodi Colts youth varsity football team ended its season with a Super Bowl trophy.
Taking on the Oakley Falcons for the Northern California Youth Football and Cheer League title at St. Mary’s High on Saturday in Stockton, the Colts overcame a deficit for a 14-6 victory.
The Falcons led 6-0 at halftime. But on the ensuing kickoff to start the second half, Isaac Lopez returned the kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown. Isaiah Vizcarra scored on the Colts’ 2-point conversion on a run to take an 8-6 lead.
Moving into the fourth quarter, Barrett Crosby helped Colts expand their lead to the final score on a 10-yard touchdown run.
Then with seven minutes left in the game, the Colts’ defense tighten up to keep the Falcons from flying into the end zone.
The Colts’ defense was led by linemen Davis Diaz, Marcelino Lopez and Luis Lopez; linebackers in Crosby, Jason Evans, Victor Vasquez and Taylor Hughes. The cornerbacks were Jacob Zehetner and Lopez Vizcarra, plus safeties Charles Rogers and Jeremiah Ayala.
On offense, Lodi’s linemen were key in the victory over the Falcons. Those players were Israel Espinoza, Mack Moore, Jacob McClain, Fabian Vizcarra and Gerardo Espinoza Davis, Marcelino Lopez, Louise Lopez and running backs in Evans, Justin Hernandez, Rogers, Isaac Lopez, Zehetner, Crosby and Ayala.
Prior to the game, a member of the Colts’ board confirmed that there was an altercation that took place between the Concord Cobras and the Colts toward the end of their semifinal playoff game on Nov. 16. The team’s status was up in the air but the league allowed them to play in the Super Bowl.