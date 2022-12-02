The Lodi boys basketball team opened the Stagg Tournament with a 68-50 victory over Oakdale on Thursday in Stockton.
Matt Schiess led the Flames’ effort with 23 points, with three others in double digits — Brayden Stout with 13, Conner Davis with 12 and Asher Schroeder with 11.
Cole Smalley added 4 points, Nathan Morase had 3 and Matt Shinn had 2 for the Flames (1-4).
Niko Close led Oakdale with 23 points, followed by Jayden Coelho with 21.
Lodi faced host Stagg in the second round of the tournament on Friday (results weren’t available at press time).
Varsity girls: Lodi 50, Chavez 23
The Flames bounced back to .500 with Thursday’s road victory, led by Zoe Aitken’s 14 points and 5 steals.
Norah Mayer added 8 points and 9 rebounds, Janie Schallberger had 7 points, and Malia Uhrich had 6 points. Lodi (2-2) will host Kimball on Tuesday at The Inferno.
Varsity boys: Wood 62, Tokay 37
Will C. Wood out of Vacaville outscored the Tigers 31-11 in the second half to pull away. Tokay (1-3) will play Oakdale on the road on Tuesday.
Varsity girls: Inderkum 67, Tokay 28
The Tigers opened the Galt Warrior Classic with a loss on Thursday, dropping to 1-4 this season.
Varsity boys: Central Catholic 52, Liberty Ranch 27
Central Catholic outscored the Hawks 31-13 in the second half of Thursday’s game in the first round of the Manteca Tournament. Liberty Ranch played again Friday in the second round of the tournament.
JV girls: Lodi 46, Chavez 30
Makenna Shultz led the Flames with 16 points in Thursday’s victory, along with 11 from Sienna Aitken, 6 from Jocelyn, 5 from Kylie Blum, and 4 each from Keily Ramirez and Jasmine Adkins. Lodi is 3-1 this season.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 1, Johnson 0
Miguel Navarro scored the lone goal of the game as the Hawks improved to 1-1 this season. Liberty Ranch will host Ponderosa on Monday.
Varsity girls: Monterey Trail 4, Galt 0
The Warriors dropped to 1-1 with Thursday’s road loss. Galt beat McNair 8-0 on Tuesday, with 5 goals from Morgan Erman, and 3 goals and an assist from Bricelena Cortez. Goalkeeper Catalina Mejia had 3 saves.
