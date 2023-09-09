Matt Shinn ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as Lodi High earned a .500 record with a 42-18 victory over Franklin out of Elk Grove.
“I'm really proud of my guys, they had a really good week of focus,” said Lodi coach Joe Rohles. “We were able to start strong and enjoy our homecoming victory, and we got everybody in the game.”
The Flames led 28-0 before Franklin got on the board with a rushing touchdown just before halftime.
Shinn scored twice in the first quarter, both on the ground with 20- and 45-yard runs. Then he threw for two in the second quarter, finding Jordan Diaz from 25 yards out and Drew Tetz from 23 yards out.
“Matt Shinn, our quarterback, was able to get the ball into the hands of his receivers in space,” Rohles said. “And Drew Tetz had a kind of a coming our party, he's a sophomore on varsity.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Shinn ran one in from 7 yards out, and Jordan Sandoval iced the win with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Franklin scored two late touchdowns, but the game was beyond reach by then.
“We changed coverage throughout the night to give them different looks. Peter Reyna and Sean Tetz did a good job on the D-line pressuring, and Jackson Handel did a good job being that general,” Rohles said. “But it was our DBs that made a difference. We were trying to take away their intermediate plays, and Chase Whiting and Brody Silveira did a great job.”
Whiting snagged an interception to set up Tetz's touchdown catch.
Lodi (2-2) now heads into its bye week before a non-league showdown with Manteca,
“We're going to have a big challenge in Manteca coming. We just have to get better, and be ready to get physical,” Rohles said. “Tackling, finishing the play, and our pursuit has been really good the last couple of games.”
The Warriors suffered a loss on the road on Friday after giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Galt scored first on an 8-yard run from Kayson Jones, but Natomas responded with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. Hunter Freeman tied the game again for Galt with a 66-yard touchdown run.
The second half belonged to Natomas, and the game was out of hand by the time Jones threw a touchdown pass late in the game.
Galt (2-2) now has a bye week before a road game at Calaveras on Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.