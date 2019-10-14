The Tokay High volleyball team defeated West in four sets on Monday, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15.
Ehlie Burroughs was all over for the Tigers, with 14 kills, 23 digs and four solo blocks, while Kayly Pau had 21 kills and 16 digs.
Grace Polhemus added 28 assists and 22 digs.
Junior varsity
Tokay 2, West 1
Dariana Guidi racked up 20 digs and added a pair of aces as the Tigers won 25-10, 23-25, 15-8 on Monday. Morgan Daniels added seven kills, and Madison Covey-Taylor had six kills.
The Tokay freshman team lost 25-13, 25-21.
WATER POLO
Junior varsity boys
Napa Tournament
The Lodi High boys placed seventh at the Napa Valley Crush Tournament over the weekend, out of 44 teams. Lodi defeated St. Mary’s, Alhambra and Whitney during the tournament.
Dane Cranford, Braden Endter and Anthony Celli were the top scorers for the Flames, while Nick Bader held things down in the cage.
GOLF
Varsity girls
SVC Tournament
Liberty Ranch placed second at the Sierra Valley Conference Tournament with a 530 on Monday.
Genevieve Akers led the Hawks with an 84, followed by Alejandra Oceguera at 97, Hannah Freitas at 112, Ashlin McCormick at 113 and Madison Alford at 124. Oceguera and McCormick were named to the all-SVC team, and the Hawks will move on to the Division IV Tournament next Monday at Auburn Valley Country Club.
YOUTH VOLLEYBALL
The Delta Valley Volleyball Club will host its annual Dig Pink Volleyball Clinic on Oct. 20 at Lodi Academy, at 1230 S. Central Avenue.
In its 12th year, the clinic, with Lodi Academy donating its coaches’ time and its gym, raises money to the Side-Out Foundation for breast cancer research. All participants will receiver a Dig Pink T-shirt.
The cost is $20 for 7- to 11-year-olds (held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.), $30 for 12- to 14-year-olds (from noon to 1:45 p.m.) and $30 for 15- to 18-year-olds (from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.).
For details, visit www.deltavalleyvbc.net.