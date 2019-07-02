Two pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout as the Lodi 11U baseball all-star team opened the Central California Cal Ripken state tournament with a 1-0 win over Fowler.
Haiden Edwards started and went 5 innings at Salas Park, allowing two hits and striking out two batters before giving way to Quinton Salustra, who struck out two in the final inning.
Edwards kept his pitch count to 45 across his five innings of work.
“He dominated the whole game,” Lodi coach Juan Trillas said. “He was throwing first-pitch strikes, he stayed ahead in the count, and kept them off balance with his changeup.”
With Fowler’s Daniel Delgado also dealing, a pitcher’s duel carried into the third inning, when Lodi’s Axel Velasquez doubled, then scored on a double from the next batter, Juan Ulloa, for the game’s only run.
Trillas pointed out the team’s clean defense behind Edwards, which featured a long running catch by shortstop Rylan Takahashi in the second inning, when he ranged out to shallow left field to track down a popup, and a fourth-inning double play by left fielder Johnathan Trillas, who caught a fly ball on the run and then caught a baserunner at second base for a double play to prevent runs.
Velasquez accounted for three of Lodi’s six hits, with a double and a triple, and Diego Pantoja was 2-for-3.
Lodi will play Hanford at 6 p.m. today at Salas Park. Hanford took down San Luis Obispo 10-4 on Monday. On the other side of the bracket, Kingsburg beat Clovis 6-1, and Cary beat Visalia 6-1. Cary and Kingsburg will play at 3:30 p.m.
Visalia and Clovis will face off at 10 a.m., and Fowler will face San Luis Obispo at 12:30 p.m., both elimination games.
12s fall in Kingsburg
In the Central California Cal Ripken 12U tournament in Kingsburg, the Lodi 12U team opened with a 3-1 loss to the host team.
Lodi managed two hits in the loss, singles by Tanner Grove and Chase Whiting. Isaac Herrera went 3 innings on the mound, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits and four strikeouts, and Landon Beasley finished the last three with two hits and no runs.
Lodi will face Templeton at 7:30 p.m. today in an elimination game.