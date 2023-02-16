The 17th-seeded Lodi High boys basketball team lost 76-69 in Tuesday’s Division II play-in game against No. 16 Patterson, with Brayden Stout’s 20 points and Asher Schroeder’s 18 making up the bulk of Lodi’s scoring.

Matt Schiess added 8 points, Giuseppe Guidi had 7, Connor Davis had 5, Sean Tetz had 4, Matt Shinn and Nathan Morse had 3 each, and Matt Gobel had 1.

