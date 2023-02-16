The 17th-seeded Lodi High boys basketball team lost 76-69 in Tuesday’s Division II play-in game against No. 16 Patterson, with Brayden Stout’s 20 points and Asher Schroeder’s 18 making up the bulk of Lodi’s scoring.
Matt Schiess added 8 points, Giuseppe Guidi had 7, Connor Davis had 5, Sean Tetz had 4, Matt Shinn and Nathan Morse had 3 each, and Matt Gobel had 1.
Lodi finished with a 12-17 record. Patterson (19-10) moves on to face top-seeded Rio Americano (24-4).
Varsity girls D4 playoffs: Liberty Ranch 49, Sonora 43
The sixth-seed Hawks used a 16-9 third quarter to fend of No. 11 Sonora on Tuesday, improving to 22-3. Liberty Ranch moves on to face No. 3 Riverbank (24-3) on the road.
Varsity boys D2 playoffs: Vacaville 3, Lodi 0
The 13th-seeded Flames suffered a shutout at the hands of No. 4 Vacaville on Tuesday, unable to bounce back from a 2-0 halftime deficit.
Lodi finished 8-8-3. Vacaville (16-2) moves on to face No. 5 Cosumnes Oaks (9-6-4).
Varsity boys D3 playoffs: Antelope 4, Galt 3
The ninth-seeded Warriors suffered a close defeat in the first round of the D-III playoffs on Tuesday, and finished the season with a 10-5-4 record.
Miguel Garcia, Ben Stratton and Giovanni DeLeon scored for Galt, with assists from Garcia and Vicente Marquez.
No. 8 Antelope (11-5-2) moves on to face No. 1 Lincoln, which had a bye in the first round.
Varsity boys D4 playoffs: Dixon 2, Liberty Ranch 1
The sixth-seeded Hawks suffered an upset in the first round of the D-IV playoffs on Tuesday, with a one-goal loss to No. 11 Dixon.
Liberty Ranch finished 9-3-4, while Dixon (11-7-2) moves on to face No. 3 Kimball (11-3).
