The Lodi High girls water polo team will not repeat as section champion.
After winning the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II section title last year, Lodi on Tuesday found itself in the Division I semifinals — face to face with Davis, which has played in the Division I championship every year since 2000 and won 17 of those.
The Flames dropped a 20-3 decision to end their season. The loss also left Lodi out of the NorCal regional playoffs, which take the two teams in the finals of each division.
“I told my athletic director last night, this is hard coming off of last season with us winning the championship and then playing a couple of rounds in NorCal,” said Lodi coach Robert Elrod. “We’re never going to know what division we’re in because of where we are and how the playoffs are determined. We honestly thought we were going to be Division II, but there was an upset in one of the leagues that send a D2 team into the playoffs. Everybody in D1 that knows they’re in D1, they’re playing for the second and third seeds so they can avoid playing Davis until the final, and get to those NorCal games.”
On Tuesday, Davis proved to be every bit the buzzsaw it has a reputation for being, holding Lodi to two Emily Engle goals and one Laine Woodard goal. Averie Lodi had an assist, goalkeeper Kylie Richardson had four blocks, and Abigail Rusch had two blocks.
Malaya Wright led the Blue Devils with six goals, while Rylie Johnson, Lucie Lapuz and Kyla Cutter each scored three.
The Flames were without dangerous junior Morgan Vice, who missed the game with a shoulder injury.
Elrod said the Flames upgraded their preseason schedule this year, playing games against Sac-Joaquin Section powers Davis and Woodcreek, plus tournament games against big teams from Fresno and the Bay Area. The result was a strength of schedule almost double what last year’s was.
“When I step back and look at it, it was successful. We’re still young, I only started two seniors,” Elrod said. “So my strength is actually for next year when that junior class comes through. As successful as they were as sophomores and juniors, winning last year and getting to the D1 semifinals this year, it’s pretty satisfying if I let myself think like that.”
But Elrod said he and the Flames want more, and are setting up a more involved offseason structure.
“Once you taste a championship, you want another one,” he said. “...We want league championships, we want section championships, we want to compete with the Fresno teams and the Bay Area teams.”
