Lodi native Giovanni Gonzalez couldn’t complete the knockout in the fifth round, and dropped a split decision in Tijuana on Friday night.
Gonzalez, a 2008 Tokay High graduate, had Tijuana native Ivan Pinto against the ropes, mauling him with a vicious flurry of hits over the last 10 seconds of the fifth round. But Pinto was saved by the bell, with the ref pulling Gonzalez back.
Pinto came back in the sixth round rested, advancing with his trademark slow shuffle forward and hitting Gonzalez with hard body shots.
By the end, Pinto’s hard hooks outscored Gonzalez’s precision jabs for a win judged 77-75, 75-77, 77-75 for Pinto.
Pinto improved to 5-0 with the victory, and Gonzalez fell to 10-5 as a professional.
Pinto has a 5-inch reach advantage on Gonzalez, but it was Gonzalez that used his jab to keep Pinto at bay, landing sniper shots through Pinto’s guard as the fight started. But when Pinto’s hooks and uppercuts landed, they hit hard, with Gonzalez hunching over several times following body shots.
Gonzalez found luck with hard overhand counterpunches, and shocked the 31-year-old Mexican fighter several times.
Pinto’s approach did not change throughout the fight, advancing with methodical steadiness and landing mostly hook shots with the occasional uppercut. Gonzalez used most of the ring to avoid getting trapped against the ropes. The fighters ended the final round with a 15-second flurry of punches.
Also fighting at Friday’s event was Stockton’s Manuel Jaimes, who took down previously-undefeated Lorenzo Antonio Juarez by technical knockout to improve to 9-0.