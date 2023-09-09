Tokay High thought it sealed Friday's football game against West Park when running back Barrett Crosby crashed into the end zone from 4 yards out to take a 3-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.
But West Park flashed its dangerous passing attack to dink and dive its way down the field in eight plays for a 6-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Jaden Jackson. The defense bit on the fake to running back Ben Osby, and Jackson went left to find the end zone and strike a dagger into the Tigers with 19 seconds remaining.
The results was a 34-30 West Park victory, handing Tokay its first loss of the season after the Tigers started with three blowout victories.
“We just came out flat. We were a completely different team in the second half. I'm proud of these guys for fighting,” Tokay coach Collin Rhoads said. “We didn't do anything differently, the guys just wanted it more, and it just came down to some little tiny mistakes there at the end. We go ahead, and probably left too much time on the clock for them. We knew they had a passing attack, and No. 2's a stud (receiver Mason Johnson), he had a catch over here that kind of gave them the momentum and put them on the 20.”
Jackson completed 14 of 28 passes for West Park and threw three touchdowns, adding the final score on the ground.
Tokay scored all four of its touchdowns on the ground — two by Crosby, and one each by quarterback Timmy Karagounis and receiver Marcus Castro.
Tokay dug a hole early, allowing West Park to score on its first drive, a 25-yard Jackson pass to Mason Shindelbower. After some back and forth, Jackson struck again on a 6-yard pass to Johnson for a 14-0 lead. The Tigers put one on the board midway through the second quarter on Crosby's first score, diving into the end zone near the sideline.
Jackson's third touchdown, a 21-yard pass to running back Westin Wade, put West Park up 21-7, and Tokay responded with a drive into the red zone. A Karagounis pass found Castro in the end zone, and Castro's back foot landed first inside the pylon, but Castro was ruled out of bounds.
Kicker Gabriela Gonzales kicked a 27-yard field goal to make the halftime score 21-10.
Tokay reminded all present they were here to make a game of it with the Tigers' first drive of the second half, a 10-play march down the field that ended in a 29-yard Castro run for a touchdown. After forcing a three-and-out, Tokay needed three plays to score again, with a 43-yard Karagounis pass to Jeremiah Rodriguez setting up a 2-yard Karagounis sneak for a touchdown and a 23-21 lead.
West Park scored on the first drive of the fourth quarter, on a 14-yard Osby run to retake the lead. After trading failed fourth-down conversions, Tokay took over with about seven minutes remaining and methodically marched down the field in nine plays, with Crosby's 4-yard dive giving the Tigers the 30-27 lead.
Needing just a field goal to tie it with 1:47 remaining, West Park instead scored the touchdown for the win with 19 seconds remaining. Tokay completed two passes, but wasn't able to make them count before the clock ran out.
Crosby finished with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, along with 12 carries for 51 yards from Herman Barba, and three carries for 46 yards from Castro. West Park's Wade carried 12 times for 123 yards.
Tokay finishes its preseason slate with a road game at Gregori next week.
“I just told them to remember this feeling. Remember this when you're at practice on Monday,” Rhoads said. “There's tons of stuff we could have done differently this week at practice. We just did not have a good week of practice, and maybe we got a little cocky being 3-0 or something. I just told the guys, remember this feeling. Be hard on yourself when you're watching film, and don't lie to yourself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.