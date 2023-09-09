Tokay High thought it sealed Friday's football game against West Park when running back Barrett Crosby crashed into the end zone from 4 yards out to take a 3-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.

But West Park flashed its dangerous passing attack to dink and dive its way down the field in eight plays for a 6-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Jaden Jackson. The defense bit on the fake to running back Ben Osby, and Jackson went left to find the end zone and strike a dagger into the Tigers with 19 seconds remaining.