Twenty-five local teams official got the high school cross country season underway at Friday’s Lodi Flame Invitational at Lodi Lake.
When the dust settled and the runners were re-hydrated from the exertion in the near-100-degree heat (one with the help of paramedics after a heat-exhaustion episode), the Lodi High girls took home a convincing victory, with a 55-point finish to beat second-place Cosumnes Oaks’ 99.
“It shows how deep we are,” said new Lodi coach Chris Galindo, “how much flexibility we have if someone’s not feeling good or not running their race that day, another one will step up.”
Paris Heiser started strong for the Flames, hanging in the top three for the first mile. But she dropped to 13th by the end of the race, and teammates Yasmin Melendrez and Pamela Decko were the top two finishers for the Flames. Melendrez was fourth overall, finishing the 5-kilometer race in 21 minutes, 30 seconds, and Decko was sixth overall at 21:32.
“We put in a lot (of work), six days a week,” Melendrez said. “Every week a lot of mileage, stay hydrated, and we even ran a lot after school to get used to the heat. It was definitely tough, but in the end it definitely worked out.”
Melendrez, Decko and Heiser are the leaders of a squad aiming for its 17th consecutive league title, and all of Lodi’s Tri-City Athletic League foes were at Friday’s event (although Tokay ran without its top runners, placing 11th as a team).
Gregori’s Madison Kackley took the top overall spot at 19:26, followed by Briana Briones-Chavez of Escalon at 20:22, Natalie Harper of Cosumnes Oaks at 20:44, Melendrez in fourth, and Lincoln’s Skyler Tatum in fifth at 21:31.
Frida Rodriguez (13th at 22:17) and Audrey Garcia (26th at 22:54) rounded out the scoring five for the Flames.
Angela Machado was the top finisher for the Tokay girls, placing 39th at 24:11.
In the varsity boys race, Lodi placed fifth as a team with 139 points, while Calaveras won at 101. Sheldon (108), Granite Bay (110) and St. Mary’s (132) took spots 2 through 4.
Nicolas Rasoilo was the top Lodi finisher in 10th place at 17:36, followed by Lucas Fonda in 22nd at 17:58, Nicholas Bersi in 24th at 17:59, Luke Petersen in 33rd at 18:16 and Liam Epperson-Dorsa in 50th at 18:59. Galindo refers to his top four runners as Luke-Luke and Nick-Nick.
“That’s our top four, and the five through seven kind of battle,” Galindo said. “Nic (Rasoilo) went out really hard this offseason, he’s continuing what he did in track last year. He knew we had some injuries, and he knew he had to step up to be alpha dog, and he’s done that. He’s worked harder, he’s definitely more focused. It’s senior year, and he wants to make the most of it.”
Tokay’s boys were led by Josue Herrera in 11th at 17:44, for a team finish of eighth at 225. Zacariah Kellogg was 20th at 17:55.
In the lower levels, Lodi was second as a team in the sophomore girls and freshman boys races, and Lodi’s Carlee McCabe won the freshman girls race at 12:54 on the 2-mile course.