Accomplishments: McKenna Brown has posted impressive numbers as a Liberty Ranch High girls soccer player the last four years.
The forward-midfielder scored goals at the right time for the Hawks in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV girls soccer playoffs. One of the goals came against in the section’s title game against El Camino, as Liberty Ranch, the top-seed, posted a 4-0 win on Feb. 21 to claim the first-ever title in the program’s history. Brown and the Hawks’ 14 seniors on the squad are proud to have established a chapter in the school’s history.
“I think to finally win was such a relief and such joy for everybody,” Brown said. “We wanted it so bad because this is our senior year. We were all so happy.”
Brown’s only goal in the title game came in the first half, after Liberty Ranch jumped out to a 1-0 lead. The shot was about 18 yards from the left side of the box. Teammate Sayie Zanotti had an assist on the goal.
“I just took one tap and I shot it,” Brown said.
To reach the section title game, Brown, who led the Hawks in scoring with 34 goals this season, and Liberty Ranch defeated Sierra Valley Conference foe El Dorado 2-0 in the semifinal game at Hawk Stadium on Feb. 19. She scored both goals. Liberty Ranch, Galt’s second high school, beat El Dorado 3-2 and 2-1 in their SVC meetings in January.
“El Dorado has always been our rivals,” Brown said. “We had that passion toward them that we want to beat them so bad every time.”
The Hawks have played in three consecutive section title games. Last year, Center of Antelope posted a 4-2 win in overtime at Elk Grove High. In the 2017 D-IV title game, Woodland won 2-0 on penalty kicks; Liberty Ranch and Woodland were tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtime periods. Brown had one of the Hawks’ penalty kicks that did not go in.
“It was definitely motivation,” said Brown of this year’s title game after suffering back-to-back losses. “I think that we, the team, were in the game, like we could do it.”
The Hawks have won four consecutive SVC titles; this winter they went 9-0-1. During that same time span, Liberty Ranch has a combined record of 75 wins, 9 losses and 7 ties. Part of those numbers include a remarkable 38-0-2 record in conference.
Winning this year’s section title led to Liberty Ranch earning the top-seed in the California Interscholastic Federation Regional Girls Soccer Championships Division IV. After a first round bye, Liberty Rancho hosted No. 5 Miramonte on Thursday. But Miramonte, out of Orinda that is part of the North Coast Section, rallied to post a 3-2 win over the Hawks, who led 2-1 until the 72nd minute of the game.
Brown also had 24 assists this season. During her high school career, she’s recorded 111 goals and 78 assists.
Soccer has been a part of Brown’s life from the time she was born. Her father, Kevin, has been the Liberty Ranch junior varsity girls soccer coach and assistant coach on the varsity level. Through most of the 2000s, Kevin Brown, who played soccer at Sacramento State in the early 1990s, was the Galt High girls and boys soccer coach. He started coaching soccer in the Lodi High boys program as an assistant for Tim Stutz, who has been the Lodi High girls soccer coach through most of this decade.
Now that her high school soccer career is in the book, Brown is ready for the next chapters in her life.
Part of it takes place on Friday, March 15 inside Liberty Ranch’s library. According to Liberty Ranch Athletic Director Anthony Linebaugh, Brown and Hawk teammate Devan Kelly will be signing their National Letter of Intent; Brown will be inking with Chico State University and Kelly will dot her name with California State University, San Marcos.
Once they step on the college soccer surface, they will remain friends but opposing players. Chico State and CSU San Marcos are members of the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
“It’ll be very different, being that we played on the same team since the start,” Brown said. “It’ll definitely be so much fun and a whole different experience that I’m looking forward to.”
