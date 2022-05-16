After Monday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Golf Tournament, the Lodi High boys golf team is down to one golfer.
The Flames placed fifth as a team with a score of 398, led by Jake Aberle’s 72 on the par-71 Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton. The SJS sends its top three teams to the NorCal Championships, and Davis St (369), Granite Bay (378) and Jesuit (382) took those spots. Rocklin shot 385 for fourth place.
The section also sends the top four golfers not on a qualifying team, and Lodi’s Jake Aberle finished tied with four other golfers for the final spot of those four, setting up a four-man playoff to move on with Rocklin’s Max Thomas, Golden Valley’s Preston Castleton, and Franklin-Elk Grove’s Jayden Lizama.
Aberle won the playoff, and will represent the section at the NorCal tournament on May 23 at Berkeley Country Club.
For Lodi, Aberle led with his 72, along with Jack Main with a 78, A.J. Salvetti with a 79, Cedar Burns with an 82, Jack Topham with an 87 and Trent Munson with a 91.
SOFTBALL
SJS playoffs
The Sac-Joaquin Section softball playoffs begin this afternoon, and three local teams are involved — two playing today, the other with a bye.
Lodi High finished the regular season 11-16 and placed fourth in the Tri-City Athletic League at 7-8. The Flames were rewarded with the No. 12 seed in Division II, where they will travel to No. 5 Granite Bay (14-9), which placed Sierra Foothill League at 6-9.
In Division IV, Liberty Ranch is the No. 5 seed with a 14-1 record after winning the Sierra Valley Conference at 13-1. The Hawks have a first-round bye and will advance to play No. 4 Ripon (18-4), which also had a bye.
Galt (13-14-1) is the No. 11 seed in D-IV after finishing third in the SVC, and will travel to face No. 6 Escalon (16-10), the third-place team in the Trans Valley League at 8-4.
ADDITION
Lodi’s Nicholas Clemons was another local athlete to qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Track and Field Championships with a third-place finish in the shot put.
Clemons notched a distance of 48 feet even in last week’s Division I final, finishing behind Jesuit’s Matthew Palchak at 49 feet, 8 inches, and St. Mary’s Jahzon Jacks at 48-7.
The Masters meet is May 20 and 21 at Davis Sr. High in Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.