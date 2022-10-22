The Tokay High football team entered Friday's game determined to prove the Tigers can run with the likes of St. Mary's, and a first-drive touchdown gave them a boost of confidence.
But Tokay failed to score again in a 38-7 loss to the Rams, a game that saw St. Mary's (9-0, 4-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League) wear down the Tigers (4-5, 1-3) the way they have every other team they've played this year.
It was also a game that featured a scary moment at the end of the third quarter when Tokay quarterback Zack Filippini landed hard at the end of a tackle and stayed on the ground. Filippini initially told trainers he couldn't feel his hands, but after a long examination by medical personnel while the game continued, Filippini was able to walk about on the sideline and talk with his teammates, and even accept a school dance porposal after the game.
Filippini said the injury was a stinger, when a collision causes a temporarily pinched nerve.
“I hit the ground pretty hard, my head hit the ground so it kind of put me in shock, and it shook me up so I got all excited,” Filippini said. “And after that everything started going away, they started talking to me and calming me down.”
Filippini was adamant that he would not miss next week's game, the always highly-anticipated rivalry matchup against Lodi. Those around him weren't so sure.
“I'm gonna play,” Filippini said with a smile. “They seem iffy about it because of what happened, but I'm going to play.”
Count Tokay coach Collin Rhoads as part of the “iffy” camp.
“We'll see about that,” Rhoads said.
Should Filippini miss that game, Tokay would be down to its third quarterback of the season. Sophomore starter Timmy Karagounis tore his ACL during the preseason, and Filippini took over. The No. 3 on Friday was Isaac Lopez, who finished 3-for-5 with 3 yards and an interception.
Friday's game started on a promising note for Tokay when Filippini dropped a pass to running back Barrett Crosby in the flat, with wide open field in front of him for a 7-yard touchdown. Crosby set up the score with a 56-yard run two plays earlier.
With Tokay playing stout defense, a 28-yard Matthew Kain field goal was all the Rams managed in the first quarter. But things changed in the second frame with a pair of Asante Carter touchdown runs, from 2 and 3 yards respectively.
Tokay's offense fizzled, meanwhile, with the opening drive the only time in the first half the Tigers were able to get closer than the 48-yard line.
After halftime, St. Mary's marched 72 yards in four plays, scoring on a 19-yard Brooks Wheatley run.
“We started off, just, kind of like a continuation from our effort from last week. We definitely came out for the second half, and we weren't the same team,” Rhoads said. “The first drive of the game was pretty incredible, and we felt pretty good about ourselves. Our circle, we believed we'd be in that game the whole time, and it showed on that first drive that we can hang with these guys, and we just didn't come out in the second half with the same effort as we did on the first drive.”
Tokay drove to the St. Mary's 17-yard line in response, but failed to convert a 4th-and-long. St. Mary's responded with a 76-yard Sam Hunkin touchdown pass to Kenneth Brooks III, the pass just missing the outstretched hand of defensive back Marcelino Ruiz.
That pass was the final nail in Tokay's coffin, and a few plays later Filippini, a vocal leader for the Tigers, was knocked out of the game.
“Yeah, that's... I wasn't as focused on the game as I should be, when a guy like that leaves it out on the field every night and sacrifices his body for his teammates,” Rhoads said. “It's a pretty scary moment when that happens. He's going to be all right though. After you see him walking around, I don't know what his status is for next week.”
St. Mary's scored one last time in the fourth quarter, a 12-yard L.J. Adap-Parafina run. Hunkin finished with 12 of 15 passes completed for 202 yards, 140 of them to Moore, and Carter led all rushers with 80 yards on 17 carries. For Tokay, Filippin completed 12 of 18 passes for 63 yards, and Crosby rushed 8 times for 75 yards.
Next week is the regular-season finale, with Tokay at Lodi (6-3, 1-3 TCAL) at the Grape Bowl. Lodi lost Friday's game against Tracy to fall to 1-3 in league play after staying undefeated in the preseason. Filippini said he expects to win.
“That's the goal, obviously. We're just going to have to do everything pretty much perfect,” Filippini said. “If we go in with doubt, then that's not going to be a good outcome. We have to go in believing in each other, make sure everything's straight. We've got to have a good week of practice, make sure everything's 100%.”
