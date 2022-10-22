The Tokay High football team entered Friday's game determined to prove the Tigers can run with the likes of St. Mary's, and a first-drive touchdown gave them a boost of confidence.

But Tokay failed to score again in a 38-7 loss to the Rams, a game that saw St. Mary's (9-0, 4-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League) wear down the Tigers (4-5, 1-3) the way they have every other team they've played this year.