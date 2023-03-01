VOLLEYBALL
Varsity boys: Manteca 3, Lodi 0
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity boys: Manteca 3, Lodi 0
The Flames dropped to 3-2 with Tuesday’s loss, with scores of 25-23, 25-7, 25-15.
Varsity boys: Monterey Trail 3, Tokay 0
The Tigers were also swept on Tuesday, with scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-19.
JV boys: Manteca 2, Lodi 0
The Flames lost Tuesday’s match 25-18, 25-14 with 7 digs from Max Pilcher, 3 kills and 2 blocks from Jakob Bentz, 5 assists from Tyler Protz and 3 assists from Adam Bollenger.
