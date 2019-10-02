Three Tokay High volleyball players posted some good numbers in Wednesday’s Tri-City Athletic League match against St. Mary’s.
But the Rams came out with a 3-0 win; the final scores were 25-9, 25-12, 25-10.
Kayly Pau had 12 digs and seven kills for Tokay. Jackie Pitno had 11 digs and three kills and Grace Polhemus nine digs and two aces.
Tracy 3, Lodi 0
In a TCAL match also on Wednesday, Tracy beat Lodi by the scores of 25-23, 25-14, 25-15.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 2, Tokay 0
The final scores of this matches was St. Mary’s 25-19, 25-20.
Dariann Guidi had 20 digs for Tokay. Teammates Morgan Daniels had six kills and Hannah Okdreeh had three kills and two blocks.