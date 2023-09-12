The Lodi High volleyball team swept Liberty Ranch in Galt on Monday, winning 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.
Jolie Leggitt had 7 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs in the win, Avery Peterson had 5 kills and 5 digs, Maria Azua led defensively with 16 digs, and Grace Culler had 14 assists and 6 digs.
JV: Lodi 2, Liberty Ranch 0
Hope Carson fired four aces as the JV Flames won 25-11, 25-12 on Monday. Sienna Lee added 8 digs, and Sophie Mayer had 2 kills.
Freshmen: Lodi 2, Liberty Ranch 0
Abby Schweigerdt had 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks and 8 digs as the freshman Flames won 25-21, 25-19 on Monday. Anissa Gomez added 5 assists, and Kylie Kesterson had 2 kills and 5 digs.
