The Lodi High volleyball team swept Liberty Ranch in Galt on Monday, winning 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.

Jolie Leggitt had 7 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs in the win, Avery Peterson had 5 kills and 5 digs, Maria Azua led defensively with 16 digs, and Grace Culler had 14 assists and 6 digs.