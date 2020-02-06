Madison Covey-Taylor racked up 18 saves on Thursday, but the Tokay High girls soccer team saw Tri-City Athletic League foe score on a free kick that led to a 1-0 win.
On defense, Tais Villalobos, Cynthia Jiminez, Hannah Hauschildt, Natalie Nord and Alejandra Garcia had solid games for Tokay, which closes out the league season hosting Lincoln on Tuesday.
Tracy 8, Lodi 0
Reese O’dell had 12 saves for Lodi in Thursday’s loss.
Junior varsity
Tracy 2, Lodi 0
The game was scoreless until the final 20 minutes of the game when Tracy scored to beat Lodi, which had three shots on goal, one each from Kaylie Neis, Isabella Hawley and Mecina Oleson. Alyinna Ayala had five saves. Aliegh Wolff and Frida Rodiguez were solid on defense for the Flames.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Lincoln 48, Lodi 34
Savannah Head notched a double-double in Thursday’s loss, with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Reese Hohenthaner added 12 points, Annette Vasquez and Angie Fugazi had 3 each, and Ashlee Toy and Ashley Vasquez had 2 each as the Flames fell to 4-5 in TCAL play.
Junior varsity
West 28, Tokay 25
Paulina Barron led the Tigers with 9 points in Thursday’s loss, along with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals from Bella Nguyen, 2 points and 5 boards each from Cally Anderson and Rubi Ayala, 2 points from Kailey Cross and one point each from Gaby Gonzalez and Baleria Ochoa.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Tracy 70, Tokay 56
Gurveer Badyal had a double-double in Wednesday’s loss, with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Uriel Penaflor added 10 points, Ryker Henne had 9 points and 3 rebounds, Nick Merrill and Huzaifa Wasiq had 6 points each, Aiyaz Meir had 3 points and J.P. Preciado had 1 as Tokay fell to 3-22 overall and 0-9 in the TCAL.
Junior varsity
Modesto Christian 73, Lodi 67
Tony Rivera and Kevin Dondero had 17 points each in Wednesday’s loss, along with 8 from Carter Swicegood, 4 from Timmy Copeland, 3 from Hayden Moreno and 2 each from Dylan Scott and Steven Whiting.
Freshmen
Lodi 53, Modesto Christian 50
Connor Davis led the Flames with 20 points in Wednesday’s victory, along with 8 from Chevy Martinez, 6 each from Adrian Mendez-Maldanado and Zachary Stephens, 5 from Matthew Schiess, 4 from Brayden Stout and 2 each from Isaac Maldanado and Hamza Ibrahim.