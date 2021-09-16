The Lodi High girls tennis team scored a 9-0 sweep over West on Thursday, with no matches even reaching a third-set tiebreaker.
In singles matches, Parker Orlando won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Anna Spaletta won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, Sydney Friesen won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Hannah Larson won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4, Aubrey Anderson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 and Emma Stilwell won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.
In doubles, Macy Munson and Victoria Eaton won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, Kylie Graves and Talia Duran won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Kaitlyn Nicholsky and Claire Selling won 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS GOLF
Lodi 214, Tracy 291
The Flames improved to 3-0 in TCAL play and 8-0 overall with Wednesdy’s victory, with a 37 from Amelia Garibaldi, 41 from Viviana Rojas, 43 from Reese Koenig, 45 from Delaney Vasquez and 48 from ClaraGrace Plath.
On Thursday, Lodi defeated West via forfeit, with West short of the required players. Lodi shot a 186 with a 32 from Garibaldi, 35 from Plath, 39s from Koenig and Rojas and a 41 from Delaney Vasquez. Additional scores included 43 from Kerrie Nickel, 52 from Hollie Becker, 53 from Marissa Petersen and 58 from Annmarie Karnich.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 2, Lodi 0
The Flames opened league play with a 25-22, 25-13 loss, with 2 kills and 8 digs from Maria Azua, 2 kill and 6 digs from karis Mann and 7 digs from Janie Schallberger.
Freshman
St. Mary’s 2, Lodi 0
The Flames lost their league opener 25-6, 25-11, with 2 kills and 3 digs from Briley Felkins, and 12 digs from Sarah Gauna.
FOOTBALL
Freshman
Tokay 35, Stagg 0
Herman Barba had 11 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday’s shutout victory, while Hector Torres intercepted two passes. Nicholas Munguia and Isaac Mendonca each ahd 4 tackles and a sack on defense.
Barba opened the scoring with a 7-yard run, followed by a 37-yard Jackson Handel pass to Felix Millian. Handel scored on a 9-yard run, Earl Daniels scored on a 7-yard run, and Barba finished the scoring with a 19-yard run as Tokay improved to 3-2.