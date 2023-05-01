The Lodi High boys tennis team swept the Tri-City Athletic League doubles tournament on Friday, with an all-Lodi final going to the top-seeded team of Ryan Marini and Guy Hein, who defeated teammates Jackson Stilwell and Everett Hunt.
Marini and Hein took down the top doubles teams from Lincoln (10-8), Tracy (10-2) and St. Mary’s (6-0, 7-5) on their way to the championship. Hunt and Stilwell, the second seed, defeated a team from Lincoln 10-8, a team from Tokay 10-2, and a team from Tracy by injury default.
In the singles tournament, Marini was the third seed, and lost to Lincoln’s Andrew Rigdon 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals. He defeated Hein and Tokay’s Shawn Spencer to get there.
The Flames suffered a sweep in their series against Tracy last week, culminating in Friday’s loss in Tracy.
Brayden Stout led Lodi at the plate with a 3-for-4 day with two runs, while Carson Devine went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, and Vance Haskins went 2-for-4. Caiden Andes, Preston Plath, and Luke Leggitt each singled.
Lodi (12-12, 7-5 TCAL) and Tokay began their three-game series on Monday.
Varsity: St. Mary’s 12, Tokay 1
The Tigers were also swept last week, with Friday’s loss dropping Tokay to 11-9 overall and 5-7 in the TCAL.
Tokay had four hits — a double and a single by Brock Sell, and singles by Ryan Oliveri and Cory Sugg.
Varsity: Elliot Christian 12, Monte Vista Christian 1
The Eagles scored eight runs in the fourth inning of Saturday’s victory in Watsonville, piling up 17 hits in the victory.
Savannah Evans went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, Janessa Pinnell went 3-for-4 with three runs, Natalie Snowden went 3-for-4 with two runs, Abagail Patos went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs, Alexiis Adolf went 2-for-4, Liliana Sierra had a double and two RBIs, and Malia Medina, Kiley Bianchi and Alyssa Kaebler each singled.
In the circle, Snowden pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six batters.
Elliot (5-8) is back in action on Thursday against Millennium in Tracy.
