The Lodi High boys tennis team swept the Tri-City Athletic League doubles tournament on Friday, with an all-Lodi final going to the top-seeded team of Ryan Marini and Guy Hein, who defeated teammates Jackson Stilwell and Everett Hunt.

Marini and Hein took down the top doubles teams from Lincoln (10-8), Tracy (10-2) and St. Mary’s (6-0, 7-5) on their way to the championship. Hunt and Stilwell, the second seed, defeated a team from Lincoln 10-8, a team from Tokay 10-2, and a team from Tracy by injury default.

