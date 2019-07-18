Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, is batting .225 in July, with a home run and six RBIs. He had a pair of singles and two RBIs against Rochester on July 13.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run against Harrisburg on July 12, then had a solo home run against Hartford on July 15. Brusa is batting .250 this season, with nine home runs and 23 RBIs.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros de Norte (Mexican League)
Philips, a 32-year-old pitcher, had two scoreless relief appearances on July 12 and 14, allowing one hit and no walks in the two games. On July 16, he gave up three runs on a hit and two walks to take the loss.
Alex Camacho
High school: Ben Holt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Danville Braves (Braves rookie-adv.)
Camacho, a 22-year-old pitcher, threw a scoreless inning or relief against Burlington on July 16. He’s made seven appearances this summer, with one save and a 3.18 ERA.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
Summer ball: Palm Springs Power
Young, who will be a senior at Delta State University in Mississippi, is batting .384 for Palm Springs, which is torching its opponents to the tune of a 27-0 record in the Southern California Collegiate Baseball League ( and 37-1 overall this summer). With a 3-for-4 day featuring a triple and two runs against the SoCal Stros on July 16 and a single and two runs against the Stros on Wednesday, Young had 43 hits with 16 RBIs and 37 runs.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.