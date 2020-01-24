Lodi moved and kicked out the basketball from inside the paint.
Tokay made its attempts from behind the 3-point line.
Those were the story lines between Lodi and Tokay in their Tri-City Athletic League boys basketball game at The Inferno on Friday. In front of a packed gym at Lodi High’s gym, Lodi muscled its way to a 70-39 victory over Tokay. Both teams entered the contest winless in league play.
In the first quarter, Lodi (1-5 in the TCAL, 7-15) and Tokay (0-6 in the TCAL, 3-19) battled to an 8-8 tie after Tokay center Gurveer Badyal nailed a 3-pointer from behind the line and near the Flames’ bench with 4:06 left on the clock.
That would be the last time that the Tigers would be within striking distance of their rivals.
Lodi forward Isaac Bishop, on the Flames’ next offensive transition, sailed into the paint for a short jumper for a 10-8 lead. That was the beginning of the Flames’ 13-4 run to finish the quarter and hold a comfortable 23-12 lead. Bishop scored 6 of his 13 points and center Nathan Shoup scored 6 points in the quarter.
“That was the game plan the whole entire time,” said Lodi coach Scott Woznick of moving the ball inside often in the game. “They (Bishop and Shoup) are our catalyst. Everybody feeds off them.”
Tokay continued to battle entering the second quarter. That included the scoring of forward Hamdallah Elkheidi, who scored eight of his 12 points, four in each quarter.
“Defense starts with our offense,” said Tokay coach Chris Boss. “Defensively, try to fly around monitoring the post, double-teaming on the wings. They don’t quit. That’s one thing we can hang our hat on is energy and effort on the defense.”
The Tigers spent most of the time on offensive rebounds after players missed their own shots and forced Lodi into turnovers at midcourt or taking forced shots.
But the Flames continued to heat up most of the time in the quarter, thanks to attacking the glass on rebounds — Lodi had 20 on the night — and also made the Tigers turning the ball over. Tokay had 17 boards.
“They’ve got four bigs that they can rotate in,” said Boss of the Bishop, Shoup, Jackson and Ethan Bronson. “Those guys push hard. Square them up to the basket, had our backs to the basket, spinning into the keys. They’ve got good breaks.”
Lodi’s back court of Julius Latteri (9 points) and Stephano Casciaro (9 points), each of whom scored nearly half of their points in the second quarter, also played at that time.
All of those factored for Lodi that led to a 15-8 scoring advantage and a 38-20 halftime lead.
Same story but different quarter — third — helped Lodi built an 18-point halftime lead to 56-30. Moving the basketball inside the paint or kicking out to a player in front or behind the arc, and a mixture of players scoring between Bishop, guards Max Graves-Weil and Logan Stout, Latteri and Casciaro paved the way to the bigger lead.
Tokay forward Huzaifa Wasiq was on a scoring spree in the second half. He scored 9 of his team-high 12 points that included five in the final quarter. The Tigers also attempted 3-pointers — they made only one the entire game out of 17 attempts.
“The hoop looks big in the 3-point area,” Boss said. “One of the things we’ve talked about in the huddle ‘hey, let’s drive, let the ball go through the hoop.”
Woznick and Boss played their starters in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. Then both head coaches substituted freely when Lodi had a 60-32 advantage over five minutes in the game.
Tokay had 11 turnovers in the game. Lodi only committed five turnovers.
Lodi center Trevor Jackson followed Bishop in scoring with 10 points. That included a 3-pointer just beyond the halfcourt line in the final seconds of the first quarter.
The Flames getting their first league win of the season against their rival on The Inferno court.
“I told the boys that they finally get rewarded,” Woznick said. “They have been working so hard this season. We’ve had 10 losses that were close; 10 points or less. Finally closed it and got the W.”
Behind Bishop and Jackson in scoring for Lodi, along with Latteri and Casciaro, were Hayden Hildenbrand with 7 points, Shoup 6, Stout 5, Graves-Weil 4, guard Vinny Montgomery 3 and guards Stephanos Pappas and Jason Berry each had 2.
Behind Wasiq and Elkheidi in scoring for the Tigers were Badyal with 7 points and guards Uriel Pena Flor, JP Preciado and Nick Merrill each had 2.
Lodi starts the second half of league play on Monday at Tracy.
“Maybe (we’ll) ruin someone’s playoff hopes since our playoffs hopes are probably limited,” Woznick said.
Tokay will also be back in TCAL action on Monday at St. Mary’s.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.