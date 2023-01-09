The Tokay High boys basketball team held off Tracy on Friday for its first win of the season in Tri-City Athletic League play, improving to 1-1 in league.
Both teams had their highest offensive output in the fourth quarter, with Tokay putting up a 20-19 final frame after outscoring the Bulldogs 14-7 in the third.
Tokay (2-11, 1-1 TCAL) played at West on Monday (results weren’t available at press time).
Varsity boys: Lodi 53, West 29
The Flames beat West on Saturday in a game that was rescheduled due to weather. Brayden Stout led Lodi with 16 points in the win, along with 9 from Matt Schiess, 6 each from Joey Dockery and Connor Davis, 5 from Zach Stephens, 4 each from Asher Schroeder and Matt Gobel, and 3 from Matt Shinn.
Varsity girls: Lodi 47, West 21
The Flames defeated the Wolf Pack on Saturday in a rescheduled game, in Lodi’s league opener.
On Friday, Lodi beat Edison 47-35 in a non-conference game. Lodi (8-10, 1-0 TCAL) played Lincoln on Monday.
Varsity girls: Tracy 57, Tokay 30
The Tigers’ first league game on Friday ended in a loss, with Tracy leading 31-16 at halftime. Tokay (8-12, 0-1 TCAL) played West on Monday.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 52, Union Mine 33
The Hawks opened Sierra Valley Conference play with a victory on Friday, and will play at Bradshaw Christian today.
Varsity boys: Union Mine 68, Liberty Ranch 56
The Diamondbacks held off the Hawks on Friday, despite 23 points and 7 rebounds from Liberty Ranch’s Yousef Diab. Brayden Roots added 15 points, Troy Jackson had 7 points and 9 rebounds, Kweisi Kumeh had 6 points, Elliott Hawker had 3 points and 5 rebounds, and Ryan Martin had 2 points.
The Hawks (6-11) will host Bradshaw Christian today.
Varsity boys: Bradshaw Christian 75, Galt 36
The Warriors couldn’t hang with the Pride in Friday’s loss, the SVC opener for Galt. Brock Jedlicka led the Warriors with 13 points, Wilson Garcia had 8, Zavion Mitchell had 6 points and 7 rebounds, Jayden Hunter hat 5 points and 10 boards, and Carson Cagle had 4 points and 4 rebounds.
Varsity girls: Galt 50, Bradshaw Christian 22
The Warriors opened league play with a victory on Friday, and followed that up with a 47-42 non-conference loss to Fortune Early College. Galt (3-8, 1-0 SVC) played at Franklin-Stockton on Monday.
JV girls: Lodi 40, Edison 9
The Flames won on Friday with 16 points from Sienna Aitken, 9 from Keily Ramirez, 7 from Kylie Blum, 4 from Khalayah Wright, and 2 each from Jocelyn Alvarez and Amelia Varela.
On Saturday, Lodi beat West 36-10, with 12 points from Aitken, 10 from Blum, 4 each from Alvarez, Varela and Wright, and 2 from Ramirez. Lodi is 13-5.
WRESTLING
Napa Valley Girls Classic
Lodi High’s wrestlers competed in three different places over the weekend, with the varsity girls at Napa, the varsity boys in Escalon, and both JV squads at Folsom.
Two wrestlers placed at the Napa Valley Girls Classic, with Elora Parises going 4-1 for a third-place finish in the 172-pound division, and Azaria Biegler going 3-2 for sixth place at 128. Jayda Van Steenberge went 3-2 at 133, and Jocelyn Shelley (118) and Scarlet Castaneda (123) each went 2-2.
Lloyd Engel Invitational
The varsity boys team competed at the Lloyd Engel Invitational in Escalon, with a 4-2 record from both Ethan Warmerdam (122) and Colin Grant (147), a 3-2 record from Wesley Palmer (140), 3-3 records from Drew Luiz (108), Riley Pappas (134), Michael Chaney (162), Drew Wood (184) and Zach Kessler (197), two wins each from Victor Juarez (115), Dominic Zazzarino (128), and Andrew Tate (184), and one win each by Ethan Wise and Brodie Silveira.
JV: Vista Eagle JV Tournament
Lodi’s JV boys and girls competed at the Vista Eagle JV Tournament on Folsom, with one winner in John Cloyne in the 151-156 division. Second-place boys finishers included Dominic Guana (126-127) and Steven Marchan (162-168), fourth place went to Kai Yip (121-126), Victor Hernandez (149-154) and Gabriel Bramasco (155-160), fifth place went to Landon Davidson (83-105) and Roger Juarez (165-170), and seventh place went to Chris Van Alen (157-160).
In the girls tournament, Stacie DeLaRosa placed second at 176-185, Vanessa Rosales was third at 155-162, Samantha Magana was fifth at 143-147, and Emily Ruiz was seventh at 132-143.
