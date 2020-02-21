New Legacy Project to perform free concert in Lodi

Nashville-based New Legacy Project will be presenting a free live concert in Lodi.
Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, powerful sound, and homespun humor. One of the longest running non-family groups in Christian music today, they have been touring continuously for more than two decades.
New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers. Price was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet.
After the death of band leader Cecil Blackwood, Price and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. The group has been continuously touring through the United States since their formation in 2001. In 2016, Price renamed the group New Legacy Project.
“In 40 years of gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men,” he said.
In 2018, New Legacy Project was nominated for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artist Of The Year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.
The band is currently charting on radio with their latest singles “God of the Empty Grave” and “Come To The Water.” Their latest musical project, “The Rest of the Story,” is being met with rave reviews across the U.S.