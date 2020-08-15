A decades-old Lodi church will officially unveil its new name and logo on Sunday in an effort to rebrand and “replant” itself.
Lodi Community Church, located at 444 W. Turner Road, was founded in 1948. In March, Pastor Timothy Stewart was installed to revitalize the congregation.
“In January, the former pastor reached out to me,” he said. “It’s a smaller congregation, primarily seniors, and he said it just needed some life. It’s a great facility and in a nice part of Lodi, it just needed a new vision and new life.”
The rebranding was scheduled to happen in March, Stewart said, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the changes.
However, the congregation on July 26 unanimously voted to change its name to Vintage Church, which will honor Lodi’s history as the “Zinfandel Capital of the World” and move the church into the future.
“I think the name Vintage Church goes well with Lodi, and the visual of old vines really stuck with me,” Stewart said. “Our logo features an old vine, and the whole idea of church is to make fruitful and flourishing lives. Jesus even referred to himself as the ‘true vine.’ The church itself is vintage by definition, but to me, this change means getting back to our roots.”
A banner featuring the church’s new name and logo will be unveiled and hung outside Sunday, and Stewart is in the process of obtaining permits to change the signage permanently.
The church will also be featured as “Church of the Week” on AM 710 and 105.7 “The Word” next week.
More information about the change and the church’s vision for the future can be found at its new website, www.vintage1948.com.