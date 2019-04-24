The following narrative is based on a true story — embellished, of course, by Hollywood “creative license:”
“Hansen, you’ve gotten too obese from sitting at that computer all day and cranking out those stupid columns!” my cardiologist barked. “I’m sending you to cardio rehab.”
I looked at him with eyes wide-opened: “But Doc: Me, exercise? Can’t I just eat my pepperoni pizza much more slowly?”
I could see he was in no mood for levity. So the next thing I knew, I was standing in the doorway of the Falstaffian Clinic for Adipose Challenged Sapiens.
At first, it was quite intimidating, but the nurses seemed welcoming, as they beckoned me to join a group in progress.
“My name is John, and I’m a pizza addict,” announced one gray-haired member. The other seven just looked in anticipation of me uttering something similar to the just-completed ritual.
“Oh, ah, well, ah — I’m Steve, and I really don’t have an eating problem.”
A loud grown of disapproval erupted from the group. But fortunately, one of the empathic nurses came to my rescue:
“Now hold on,” as she scolded the other members. “You all remember what a bunch of liars you were when you first came here. We’ll get back to Steve later. Right now, we have a guest lecturer to tell us what we all should be eating.”
The timid young nutritionist buried her head in a laptop, as she spoke to the group:
“I’d recommend tofu with kale sprinkles for breakfast, she said. “For lunch, a few betel nuts accompanied by wild mustard leaves. There’s plenty of it around this time of year. And for dinner, try dry roasted crickets smothered with low-sodium dandelion salsa.”
Oh, no! She was making me hungry. Not for what she was recommending, of course. But for a triple bacon cheeseburger at a local fast food joint. I looked for the nearest exit. But as soon as I placed my hand on the door, I heard the command, “Stop!” A burly security guard grabbed my collar and escorted me back to the group room.
“Here’s one who tried to escape, ma’am,” he told the head nurse.
“Steve, Steve, Steve,” she slowly said, as her head shook in disgust. “You know you can’t escape from yourself. Now get into that exercise room and get to work!”
As much as I hated to admit it, I knew she was right. There were only two ways out of this place — either completion of the program or in an oak box. So I climbed onto the treadmill and began to run like I had never run before. Next, I moved to this arm-cranky thing and generated enough electricity to light the room for a week. Finally, I jumped on the rowing machine and rowed as if I were crossing the English Channel.
But exercise just increased my hunger, and that called for some creative ingenuity. I was able to bribe a pulmonary therapist seated nearby into bringing me something from The Pizza Pisan or McPudgy’s each and every day. Yes, she was expensive, but it was the only way I could survive this grueling program.
One problem I had was what to do with the meals being served at the clinic. I tried giving them to a cat roaming the facilities, but my attempt was futile. I guess pets just don’t know what’s good for them.
Twelve weeks finally passed, and graduation day came. Fortunately, there were no written exams or tests of endurance. Everyone got a diploma. I suppose you could say it’s like public schools these days.
But one nurse questioned why I had gained 20 pounds instead of losing the same amount during my stay? I had no answer other than to claim it was all muscle.
As the theme from “An Officer and a Gentleman” played in my head, I walked down the aisle and received my certificate of completion. I was certainly glad to have had the mental strength and determination to finish what turned out to be one of the most challenging and demanding programs of my life — well except, of course, for that pie eating contest back in ‘99.
Steve Hansen is a Lodi writer and satirist.