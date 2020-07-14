It would be the last cross-country trip we would take as a family. I was 13 years old.
The year for this adventure was 1957. Dad, Mom, two sisters and I would head for our new home in Bethesda, Md. As in two previous trips, the journey would take place in a Dodge sedan.
Back in November 1956, my father, Granddad Hansen and I headed for the ’57 L.A. Auto Show. It was an exciting year for new cars. People in those days waited with great anticipation for annual changes that brought innovations in style and features from the auto giants in Detroit.
Unfortunately, a couple of days before, young vandals had broken into the exhibit and using switchblade knives, scratched several cars and cut up upholstery in a number of others, including a top-of-the-line Cadillac Eldorado. But by the time we got there, most of the damaged vehicles had been replaced.
Chrysler Corporation and its divisions were the hit of the show with styling so advanced, it made competitive products look old. As an example, A joke at the time about some GM models with three-piece rear windows was, “Suddenly, it’s 1949.”
We headed for the Dodge section. There we found a Custom Royal sedan in “Velvet Blue.” It had a three-foot long scratch on the right side caused by the vandals. Because of the damage, the salesmen were ready to deal.
But Dad turned them down, and it was a good thing he did. The ’57 Chrysler products were plagued with problems, as the company had rushed cars into production to meet the October introduction deadline. Instead, we would use our three-tone yellow, gray and white ’56 Dodge for the trip, which still had lots of usable miles left.
On a warm June Monday morning, we waved goodbye to the grandparents and headed for the Naval Ordinance Testing Station in the Mojave desert. After living in Long Beach for two years, I didn’t know what heat was until we stayed in China Lake.
We bunked with some long-time friends. Their military quarters were very nice. It was the first time I had slept in a home with central air conditioning — something we take for granted today, but a luxury back then.
While we were there, Dad took the Dodge over to the base mechanics for a tune up. Most new car warranties back then were only good for about 90 days, and some type of service was required every 1,000 miles or so.
Next stop was Las Vegas. The population in 1957 was around 70,000 — almost three times what it was when we drove through the city just seven years earlier. My folks were not gamblers, so it was a one-night stand.
I remember the beautiful Tropicana Hotel built just two months before. I wanted Dad to have us stay there, but he was on a budget. Instead, we went to a typical one-story, U-shaped motel down the street. The older man who helped us with our luggage ask my father if our Dodge had the D-500 engine.0 Dad replied with pride, “It sure does!” This was one of the first so-called “muscle cars” — an era that would last until the early 1970s.
Then it was on to the Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. I didn’t find the first place too exciting, but who could not be impressed by “Old Faithful” spouting off 20 times a day with a 10 minute variation on each eruption?
The bears were cool, too — approaching cars and looking for handouts. Of course, park rangers warned people not to feed these creatures, but you know humans. The animals were so cute they couldn’t possibly be dangerous — right?
Cruising through the farmlands of Nebraska was pretty boring. I was starting to doze off when I noticed my father speeding. He was going 95 mph when I said, “Dad, what are you doing?” He told me to look to my right, and there was a tornado heading toward us.
With Pop’s lead foot, he managed to avoid it. I looked out the rear window and saw the twister cross the road right at the spot were we had been less than a minute earlier.
Soon after, we were at my cousin’s farm in Rolfe, Iowa. We had visited there during our summer trip of 1955. This time, however, I would stay and learn about farming while the rest of the family continued east. At the end of August, I caught a plane and joined them at our final Maryland destination.
But much to my surprise, our new house was a hole in the ground yet to be built. It was located across the street from the National Institutes of Health. We stayed in a one-bedroom apartment until the construction was finished in late November. Almost every evening, we would drive to the location and watch the progress until completion.
That year would be the last cross-country trip our family would take together. We all would eventually end up back in California, but at different times. I was the first, taking a 1965 road trip in a VW Bug to attend University of the Pacific. In 1967, Dad got a job as a professor at University of California, San Francisco, while my older sister married a Naval officer and did not make California her permanent home until the early 1990s.
Steve Hansen is a Lodi writer.