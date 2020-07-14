We’re in the typhoon. As reported here a couple weeks ago, the feared surge in coronavirus cases has arrived, and the number of patients locally continues to grow. Seriously.
As of this writing, all of the hospitals in the county are full, or nearly so, and some patients have reportedly been shipped out to facilities outside the county. The problem is adequate staffing, we’re told. Recently, there were more than 40 COVID-positive patients in Lodi Memorial, some of whom are hospital staff members, according to a source who is not authorized to speak publicly about it. More than 70 hospital staff have tested positive for the virus, we’re told. At least three virus patients have died at Lodi Memorial thus far, according to the source.
Lodi Memorial is licensed for 10 intensive care unit beds, nine of which are currently occupied, according to hospital publicist Lauren Nelson. She says Lodi Memorial has the ability to add more ICU beds, if necessary.
Staff members who prefer not to go home for fear infecting their families have free hotel rooms available to them, courtesy of state funding. A few have taken advantage of the offer, Nelson says.
Open and closed
News about the closure of Lodi Outpatient Surgical Center may have been premature, it turns out. In fact, the medical facility has been reopened by owner Adventist Health. The health provider closed its Lodi Endoscopy Center at the corner of Fairmont and Vine, instead. ...
The virus crisis continues to pound local businesses, especially nonprofits. The Chamber of Commerce is down to three part-time staff members, plus Chamber president and CEO Pat Patrick, from seven full-time employees previously; the Lodi Historical Society lost its one and only staff member; others report cutting back to part-time-only workers. The Chamber said, however, that they are doing better than anticipated with 87% of their 2020 budget being funded.
“Our members are sticking with us,” Patrick said.
Chalk talk
The Lodi Unified board has decreed that classes will resume in-person on Aug. 3. At least, that’s the official plan right now — but many people are giving it an F. A recent survey shows that only 22% of the 1000-plus teachers who responded agree with the board’s decision to open five days a week, as normal.
So, district administration is now feverishly negotiating with the teacher’s union, proposing to reopen in late August and extending the school year into mid-June. That idea has flunked.
Here’s how one teacher summed up the district’s proposal for online learning: “All teachers will be doing (a) regular teaching day, AND then distant learning AFTER SCHOOL for their students who sign up. ... They are so generous to offer up to 15% ‘extra’ salary. ... As long as you don’t have more than four kids signed up, you’ll get paid. ... Oh, but wait ... (the students) also have to be active and with you at least 50% of the month, otherwise you get nothing — even though I DID THE WORK to prepare for them. If they choose not to participate, I DONT GET PAID FOR THEM!”
Parents are also giving the district’s distance learning plan a failing grade. Some of them have circulated an open letter to the board voicing their objections to the present strategy. Over 1000 people have signed it. Their closing statement says, “Make no mistake, the time for our willingness to wait patiently for you to do the jobs you are paid to do grows short and elections are coming.” Many are scoring it a big mess.
Family farm affair
Tyler Nuss has been named one of the winners of the 2020 “AgGrad 30 Under 30” award for entrepreneurship. Tyler and his brother Tim founded The Modern Acre, which bills itself as a community of farmers and others “passionate about building their ag businesses through modern day innovation and technology.” It’s actually an Internet site featuring podcasts with ag professionals from all over the world.
Both boys are fifth-generation farmers, along with their brother Derek. They all participate in the operation of Nuss Farms, located in the Delta along Highway 12. Lodi natives Dave and Kelly Nuss are the proud parents. Tyler studied industrial engineering at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and went on to work in supply chain management at Apple. Tim studied international business at Point Loma Nazarene University and has been in the produce industry for nearly a decade, working in sales and marketing.
Remembrance
We remember Fred Weybret, who died last week. Fred was the owner/publisher of the Lodi News-Sentinel for more than 50 years. He bought the paper when it was located on Pine Street across from City Hall. It was back in the days when newspapers were put together using Linotype machines, hot lead, and photoengraving.
A small army of compositors would assemble the next day’s newspaper in the “back shop.” A mountainous printing press would clank and rumble through the wee hours of the morning, turning out thousands of copies of the paper. Paperboys would line up outside the back door of the building at 5 a.m., waiting to receive their stack of papers to fold and deliver by bicycle.
Fred presided over dramatic changes in the newspaper industry. He saw computers revolutionize how papers are put together. He also saw the demise of the United Press International organization, which provided wire copy to the News-Sentinel.
In the mid-’70s Fred tolerated a small competitor, the Lodi Life & Times, a twice-weekly newspaper published by Yours Truly.
Fred generously gave back to his community, both through the pages of his newspaper but also with his wallet. The Lodi Boys and Girls Club owes its continued existence to the Weybret family and a large donation they made to the club years ago. Time has changed the newspaper business, but Fred Weybret always kept his focus on being a solid member of the community. The city we all call home has been forever shaped by Fred and the News-Sentinel.
His son Marty wrote, “He was a terrific father, patient with error, clear with information, supportive of goals, generous with money AND time. He loved to do ‘boy stuff.’ He’s the reason I often tell people, ‘I’m the luckiest guy you know.’”
Marty’s wife Christi also wrote, “My father-in-law lived a long, very full life and leaves a legacy of commitment, generosity and love of family and community. There is a big hole left.” ...
We also note the recent passing of George Scott, a Lodi fireman for 30 years, who died at age 89. George was born on a goat farm just outside Lodi (now the corner of Hutchins and Park streets), according to his obituary. He always had a smile on his face and had a keen sense of humor.
George definitely knew how to have fun. When he wasn’t at the firehouse, George would be installing cable TV in people’s homes. Indeed, George helped build much of the cable television system in Lodi today. He will be missed.
Parting shot
Sterlie Kruse Eaves says, “If you boil a funny bone it becomes a laughing stock. That’s humerus.”
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.