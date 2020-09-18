Bob Weisenberg: Oktoberfest ... it’s that time of year

Grüß Gott! (Good day!). My name is Bob Weisenberg and as I said in my first column, I’m fond of craft beer and I’m very fond of Bavarian beer.
My last article was entitled “So, you want to learn about Craft Beer/Brewers?” I hope you found it informative and thought provoking. I thought today’s article we would look at some of the first “Craft Brewers” in the modern world — the Germans and their world-famous annual festival Oktoberfest.
First a little history. I love and studied history so I will always try to fit it into my articles. Many, including yours truly, believe that Oktoberfest was a celebration of the harvest and a last chance to get together before the long, cold winters began in the state of Bavaria in Southern Germany. Its capital of course is Munich.
In actuality, Oktoberfest was a celebration of a royal wedding between King Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. On that day citizens from Munich and the surrounding villages were invited to large fields (Theresienwiese -"Theresa's Meadow" in honor of the Crown Princess) in Munich to honor their vows, view horse races, feats of strength and of course to enjoy local wine, beer and food. On the one-year anniversary of their wedding the festival was repeated and legend has it that an officer in the Bavarian National Guard coined the term “Oktoberfest.”
In the years following the original Oktoberfest Munich still celebrated the wedding of the king and princess but it slowly morphed into a celebration of the harvest and commerce. Beer halls and tents, costume wearing, traditional bands/dancing, parades and booths soon became staples of this annual festival. In the modern era, think mid to late 20th century until today, Oktoberfest still has all those attributes but is has really become a major tourism hot spot and bucket list item for people across the globe.
All brewing in Germany is regulated by the German beer purity law known as the Reinheitsgebot. Introduced in 1516 by Duke Wilhelm IV of Bavaria, the decree allows for only hops, barley, water and, later, yeast in every stein. As such most beer offered was similar to Märzens or variations of other types of lagers. These beers are referred to as “Oktoberfest Beer” or “Festbier” respectively. All beer consumed at Oktoberfest must be brewed within the city limits of Munich. The official breweries allowed to provide beer at the festival are Paulner, Spaten, Lowenbrau and Hofbrau Munchin to name a few. The Märzen was brewed in March (März is the German word for March) with more hops and slightly higher alcohol content that would allow the beer to last until September. The original Märzen was described as “dark brown, full-bodied, bitter with a clean dry finish.” The beer was often kept in the cellar until late in the summer, and remaining bottles and kegs were served at Oktoberfest.
The dates for Oktoberfest usually are celebrated in mid to late September and last approximately two weeks into early October. Why isn’t it called Septemberfest? Simply put the days in mid-September had more daylight and were traditionally warmer than October.
Some quick facts about Oktoberfest:
• Oktoberfest starts with a gun salute on the first Saturday at noon, followed by the mayor of Munich tapping the first beer keg, with the cry “O’zapft is’!”. This literally means “it is tapped!” in the Bavarian dialect.
• 70% percent of attendees are from Bavaria with the remaining attendees coming from all regions of the globe
• The average alcohol content of Oktoberfest beers range from 5-6.5% (Coors light is 4.2%)
• More than 6 million people attend Oktoberfest annually
• More than 7 million liters (1 liter = 34 ounces) of beer are consumed at Oktoberfest
• Albert Einstein worked at Octoberfest putting up beer tents
• Servers at Oktoberfest are able to carry 10 Maß (liter glasses of beer) at once.
While Oktoberfest 2020 in Munich has been canceled due the global pandemic COVID-19 it’s an opportunity for us celebrate this great time of year, the annual bounty of our harvest and the farmers and all the field workers who make it all happen.
If you’re looking for some local (Lodi) Oktoberfest inspired beers look no further than Lodi Beer Company’s Oktoberfest/Märzen, Five Window Oktoberfest, Idol Beer Works Smutty Fraulin and High-Water Brewing’s Mai-neck-Mai-Bock. If you’re interested in great authentic German food and beer look no further than The German Guys restaurant in Waterloo. Ady and Kate are your hosts and rumor has it they will have an Oktoberfest celebration the first weekend of October.
Until next time have a beer with a friend, be socially distant, and be safe.
Cheers or as Germans say Prost!
Bob is a semi-retired HVAC executive and lifelong lover of beer while living the good life in Woodbridge