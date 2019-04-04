A team of 20 runners from Lodi PD recently ran 120 miles from Baker, California to Las Vegas in a little over 20 hours. It was all part of the annual endurance relay run for police departments around the world, called “Baker to Vegas.”
The Lodi team was joined by about 6,000 other runners representing 270 police departments from as far away as Australia, according to the event’s website. The course begins 25 miles north of Baker (Baker is a “census-designated place located in San Bernardino County” with a population of about 700) and continues through the Mojave Desert to the finish line inside the Hilton Hotel Convention Room in Las Vegas. Originally created as a training activity for new officers by the L.A. Police Department, The Challenge Cup Relay occurs every spring and is billed as the “largest law enforcement event of its kind in the world.” The final results for this year’s run haven’t been made public yet, but just competing in the grueling contest should be worth a medal. Lodi’s squad included male and female officers and dispatchers.
ADIOS: Charlie Hauner saw it in the vital stats that the local Taco Bell stores have been sold. Sure enough. Dan Lewis and his family sold their three taco stores to Engen Ventures in January.
Dan’s parents, Fred and Jeannie Lewis, opened Lodi’s first Taco Bell in 1969, on Lodi Avenue. It was a huge success. That location was rumored to be one of the best stores in the whole Taco Bell chain at the time. They moved that highly successful store down the street to where it is now in 1989. Dan eventually took over the business from his parents, expanding the enterprise to four locations. The one at Flag City was closed not too long ago because of slow sales. Speaking from his Lake Tahoe cabin, Dan says he and his wife Judy plan to travel in retirement. No word if they ever want to see another burrito, but Dan says the business has been muy bueno to them over the years.
KICK-START: The Michael David Family Foundation (of Michael David Winery fame) has donated $50,000 in matching funds to the World of Wonders (WOW) Museum toward their efforts to raise money for a museum expansion. Foundation spokesman Dave Phillips says he and his foundation have been supporters of the museum from the beginning and hopes the fifty grand will help “kick-start” the fundraising campaign.
The museum unveiled ambitious plans for a $19 million expansion in 2017, one that calls for the purchase and demolition of several old buildings along Sacramento Street. The group hopes to build a 60-foot tall “media dome,” an open-air amphitheater, plus a teaching lab and workshop, among other features. Phillips says part of the motivation to make the donation is to get more kids interested in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs, all skills and knowledge necessary in the winery business.
The deadline for the matching funds was March 31, but WOW director Sally Snyde says she was “pretty certain that we will reach the $50,000 by the 31st.”
ITEMS, ITEMS: The sad looking welcome sign at the entrance to Woodbridge that someone plowed down is apparently in the works to be fixed by the county. May take some time given the sometimes glacial pace of government. … The new Fairfield Inn and Suites is currently under construction in Reynolds Ranch near Costco, just south of the car wash. What’s going in on the other side of the wash is still top secret. … Dale Gillespie, public representative of the Reynolds Ranch project from the start, is no longer affiliated with most of the development, he says. He is back on his own. He says his departure was planned. … The Measure L Committee’s first public meeting is tentatively slated for some time in July, which is when a chairman and vice-chairman will be selected, and when members will get the “101” on the ordinance, according to city official Andrew Keys. … It will be some time before results of the 2019 homeless headcount in San Joaquin County will be published, according to Adam Cheshire, program administrator for homeless initiatives in SJC. The “Point in Time” survey data is currently being processed by the Central Valley Low-Income Housing Corporation, which administrates the Homeless Management Information System for the San Joaquin Continuum of Care. He did say this year they had 401 volunteers who collected 1,629 total surveys countywide. … This year’s farmers market begins May 16 in downtown Lodi and runs until Sept. 5.
TOUR OF LODI: As we all know, there’s a lot to savor about Lodi — its small town feel, “agriculture at the edge,” the fine wine, the Mokelumne River, the Grape Festival, Lodi Lake, its slow pace, and historic downtown charm. A new business called “Savor Lodi” seeks to capitalize on the city’s many sights, sounds and tastes by conducting “downtown walking food tour[s] for tourists and locals alike.” Scott and Juliet Fyffe and Kelly Butoro came up with the idea and run the program. Several restaurants participate, including Rosewood, Dancing Fox, Five Windows Brewing, Lodi Beer Company, Wine Social, Scotto’s Wine and Cider, El Pazcifico Mexican Grill, and Double Dip Gallery. The $69 per person tour includes an opportunity to “taste downtown Lodi’s unique restaurants, breweries and dessert shops.” The tour lasts about two and a half hours and covers about a mile.
EDUCATIONAL INSIGHT: One of the more interesting books you’ll find at the Lodi Public Library is in the reference section. It is 146 type-written pages long, “published” in 1957 by the late Ralph M. Wetmore. There are only two known copies in existence. One is at the library, which was bound into a book, the other belongs to his family. It is far from dry reading. It weaves historical facts about the genesis of the Lodi school system with comical anecdotes about early Lodi life.
A sample: “It is reported that one evening while the Order (schools also served as meeting places for local organizations) was in session, some unprincipled character entered the anteroom and emptied the entire contents of a whiskey bottle into the drinking water bucket. It was not long in being discovered and soon there was a waiting line at the water bucket,” he writes. The tome is actually Wetmore’s college thesis, entitled, “Historical Study of the Public Schools of Lodi, California.”
It is arguably the go-to reference guide to Lodi’s first schools and districts in the area. He also clears up a common account about how Lincoln School on Cherokee Lane was named.
“According to the superintendent at the time, the school was not named after the 16th President, but after the “Lincoln Highway,” which had just been completed and Highway 99 (Cherokee Lane) was considered part of.” His thesis also contains numerous other anecdotes about early life in Lodi and how local schools came about. Ralph died in 2016 at the age of 92. He was a lifelong educator, having taught at Needham School, served as principal at Washington Elementary, later retiring as personnel director for LUSD in 1984.
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.