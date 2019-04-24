If you call city hall, no one will answer. The main phone number is essentially dead. Doesn't even ring. Many of the automated business functions are either being done by hand or have been dramatically slowed. No fooling — on April 1 some of the city’s computers encountered a “significant” problem that affected both their telephone and financial systems. City brass have been very tight-lipped about the cause of the outage, saying they can’t talk about it on the advice of attorneys. But internal sources, who are not authorized to speak on behalf of the city, say a devastating computer virus hit the city and trashed the operating systems of at least one key server. The server(s) must now be restored from backup copies, and that can be a s-l-o-w process. It’s already been several weeks since the outage occurred. The phones work fine internally, except for voicemail, but external callers can only direct-dial a party. Data entry has been hampered as the city tightened security. Some things that were automated are now being done manually. At this point no one believes anyone’s personal data was compromised. The city has been working for several weeks getting things back on their feet and they expect to have all systems back to normal shortly. Technology Manager Ben Beucher says, “We’ve learned a lot” from the experience.
DETOUR AHEAD: Holy traffic jam! Lockeford Street between the railroad tracks and Cherokee Lane will be getting a total makeover, with road demolition starting the week of May 6. The street will be closed to through traffic for about four months. Senior civil engineer Sean Nathan says the project includes “reconstructing the entire road with new curb, gutter, sidewalk and pavement.” Bike lanes will also be installed, and those awful “humps” in the road will be gone. The intersection at Stockton Street will also be getting a traffic signal. Work should be completed before the Grape Festival in mid-September.
CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: Congratulations to Art Schimke, who turned 100 years old last week. He’s one of Lodi’s few remaining war heroes from WWII.
FUN RUN: Among the thousands who ran the Boston Marathon last week were Brad and Julie Ellis. Julie is from Lodi, daughter of Patsy Lithco. Julie and her husband ran the marathon to support of their 14-year old son Jake, who has Usher Syndrome. Representing Team Eye and Ear, their goal was to raise awareness and help to find a cure for the condition, which affects vision and hearing. It was neither Brad nor Julie’s first marathon, but this was the first time they ran Boston together. Julie didn’t complete the race because she injured her foot a few weeks before and was advised by her doctor not to participate. Good patient that she is, she decided to “only” run half of it—13.2 miles. The pair managed to raise $11,700 for the cause along the way.
LOCAL ANGLE: A frantic message was posted on Cynthia Sperling’s Facebook account last week, asking friends to help find her husband, Jered. He went missing after interrupting the theft in progress of his pickup. That was Monday night last week. By Tuesday morning, Cynthia had still not heard from Jered. Then came the news. Jered’s body was found in the bed of his pickup. Murdered. Jered and his wife moved from Lodi to Kent, Wash., in 2017. He graduated from Lodi High School. The couple married in 2011. Jered posted this message on his Facebook page last June: “Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife Cynthia Sperling. We were just kids when we started this crazy ride 18 years ago. Hasn’t always been easy but I can tell you that with every day my love continues to grow. You are my sun! My moon! My starlit sky. I love you Cynthia more than ever. To many more Anniversaries.” At least one suspect has been arrested in the case.
DRINK UP: Lodi wines took center stage in Texas recently as six local winery owners trekked to the longhorn state to pitch their wines and the Lodi brand. The Lodi contingent included owners of Acquiesce, Peltier, LangeTwins, Michael David, Oak Farms and Klinker Brick wineries. Charlene Lange says Texas is “a great market” for Lodi wines. Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price was so impressed by the visiting owners that she said she would like to organize a reciprocal trip to Lodi. Texas loves Lodi wine, Lange says. It would be hard to overstate the importance of the local wine industry to Lodi. It represents an estimated $2 billion economic impact and the industry employs thousands throughout the county. It’s not about Napa anymore.
ASIAN ESCAPE: Three members of the city council are back from their recent trip to Japan, visiting Kofu, Lodi’s sister city. Council members Alan Nakanishi and Doug Kuehne and Mayor Mark Chandler were there to take part in celebrating the city of Kofu’s 500th birthday. Besides walking in a samurai parade that attracted 120,000 spectators and being treated like royalty, the mayor took part in a commemorative tree-planting ceremony at the new Historical Museum in Kofu. With respect to the parade, Chandler said that walking three miles in “rope sandals” got to be torture. The trip was underwritten by the Lodi Sister City Committee and the City of Kofu. No taxpayer funds were used, according to Chandler. And of course they were drinking Lodi wine over there.
SENIOR MOMENTS: What do you know about grit? We’re not talking the kind that collects on your car, but the kind that defines a person’s determination to succeed. Or how about the Motown Sound and how it swept the music world, making famous such stars as the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and The Supremes? These are some of the lecture-classes being offered as part of the Lifelong Learning lecture series, sponsored by the University of the Pacific. The program is for the fifty-plus crowd and costs $95 a year for all the lectures, some of which are held in Lodi. More info is available online. So ditch the rocker and go learn something.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.