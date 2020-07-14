A friend once admitted to me that he was a “birder.” We were in mid-conversation many years ago when he blurted out, “You know, I’m a birder.” It took a second for his comment to register and when it did, I banged a conversational U-turn, stopped in front of him, and demanded an explanation.
He said that to combat the stress of being a police officer, he went on bike rides along the trails outside of Sacramento looking for different kinds of birds. He’d scour the trees with his Admiral Halsey-sized binoculars in search of, say, the yellow-bellied sapsucker. When he spotted one, he whipped out his camera and snapped a photo that he would later compare to pictures in a leather-bound book on a shelf in his apartment that smelled of rich mahogany.
I thought he was weird.
Fast forward to today. We should all seriously look at becoming birders, because I’m pretty sure the madness in our world will continue at least until the morning after Election Day. (Funny how that works.) But we don’t have to hike the hills up north to spot Tweety Bird. There’s enough action in the air above our city to satisfy all of us fledglings.
Pigeons used to dominate our town. Those pudgy gray and blue scofflaws were all over the place, begging in parks, flopping on Downtown buildings, and nesting under your neighbor’s second floor eaves just out of slingshot range. Sure, there were other species around, but the pigeons were the ones who lined up in packs shoulder-to-shoulder on power lines over your car calculating the drop angle and wind velocity like an airman hunched over a Norden bombsight in the ’40s. Bombs away!
Then the crows showed up. Those football-sized thugs coexisted with the pigeons in an uneasy fowl federation for a while. But the crows were bent on total domination, shoving the pigeons off of light poles and ratpacking that one disoriented seagull over a stale french fry in the Kmart lot. The crows darkened the airspace in squadrons so large they spelled out “RESISTANCE IS FUTILE!” in the sky overhead.
At that point the pigeons decided to lead from behind and headed out to Flag City for some peace of mind and fresher fries.
The crows eventually packed up and left in the middle of the night like the guy running the Tilt-A-Whirl at the Grape Festival. A few of their lower-ranking members stayed around to remind us we were being monitored by a force we could not control, but most of the crows vanished and the power vacuum they left behind was filled posthaste by the blue jays.
Those loudmouth blue and white bullies quickly consolidated their power, overrunning the bird feeders and stale bread piles in every backyard within city limits. They had no conscience and lacked compassion for the smaller, more passive birds who had lived here for decades.
In a disturbing twist, they screamed at us humans the same way they shouted down the tiny starlings, warblers, and finches. “Musty sourdough is unacceptable!” they squawked. “We demand you lay out a yard full of fresh wheat bread in beak-sized pieces, evenly-spaced, for us to devour at our leisure, stupid human!”
Right about then the mourning doves joined the axis of evil. Did these plump birds with teeny tiny heads even exist before 2017? I mean, I don’t recall being awakened every morning at 4 minutes before dawn by their demonic three note call, “Coo ... coo ... coo” before then.
They’re a weird color, a combination of battleship gray and Porky the Pig pink. They’re everywhere: On chimneys, street lights, telephone poles, and high in the Aptos Blue Sequoia in your backyard — again, just out of slingshot range.
Their creepy laugh as they zip head high across your yard only confirms my desire to move to a state with no income tax and a longer dove season.
All kidding aside, birds are fun and taking a few minutes to watch them in your backyard is good for your blood pressure. Especially when the hummingbirds show up. But remember to keep one eye open for the blue jays and mourning doves. They carry knives.
Chris Piombo is a local family man, coach and marathon runner.