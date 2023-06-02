The taxman cometh. Again. Many commercial property owners in town received a letter from HdL, the city’s contract sales tax auditor, suggesting the recipient could owe taxes on rents they receive. One property owner in particular says he collects a “substantial” amount of rent from the business he owns, which sits on his property. The letter invites the owner to take out a business license if he leases or rents commercial or residential property in Lodi. Not only that, but the letter also suggests paying the last five years of taxes they didn’t know they owed (if they do). Yikes! While the letter is legitimate, the premise upon which it claims taxes are due may not be. According to city officials, residential rental property is exempt from business taxes, unless it is used as a short-term rental (think Airbnb) or has more than four units. Apartment owners are going to love that. It remains to be seen if the letters will result in any additional tax revenue for the city. Some property owners are angry about it, others are ignoring it. If the taxman is successful in charging the new fee, it has the potential to be a cash bonanza as the city would get a percentage of the rent revenue. Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Craig says the matter is “under review” by the city attorney.
LEADERSHIP IN LODI: A Boy Scout court of honor was held a couple weeks ago at the new Lodi Bowl on Sacramento Street (which should be opening to the public sometime soon). Kyle Ronsko was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting. His dad Steve was also an Eagle Scout. So was his grandfather Jack Ronsko, who received his Eagle Scout award 70 years ago. Jack is a retired public works director for the city of Lodi. To become an Eagle Scout a person must advance through the ranks, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges (Kyle earned 36), and hold various leadership positions, among other requirements. Barbara Vietmeier, who was the den mother and Webelos leader to Kyle’s father, was also invited to the ceremony. Even though it’s been 70 years, Jack says, “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”
THE WINNER IS: The 8th annual Memorial Day weekend rib cookoff was held last Sunday at Wilson Family Winery on East Harney Lane. Sixteen competitors plied their secret sauces and BBQ magic to an assortment of different styles of ribs. Some contestants came from as far away as Idaho for the competition, which is a long way to haul a Traeger BBQ. By the time the smoke settled and the last rib was picked clean, the verdict was in: it was a tie in the “people’s choice” category. John Grindrod and Perry Morris defended their title from last year, but this time around they tied with J.R. Wilson, the winery’s owner. The “judges’ choice” trophy went to Wise BBQ out of Galt. Tickets for the event were limited to the first 100 hungry visitors.
CHANGES: With news that Lodi City Attorney Janice Magdich will be leaving the city for a position with the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, the city council will be tasked with filling big shoes. Magdich is only the fourth full-time city attorney the city’s had.
And she is also the first female to hold the position.
Bob McNatt (now a retired judge) was the first fill-time city attorney, followed by the late Randy Hays, Steve Schwabauer (now city manager), and then Magdich. Council members will consider appointing Katie Lucchesi as the interim CA at Wednesday’s meeting.
WHAT’S GOING ON: Many people are wondering what the heck is going on next to Lodi Lake and the water treatment facility.
It’s a new 48-megawatt power plant the state is building on city property, which will only run during “extreme peak-demand events.” The plant will provide temporary power generation to the city, so it can reduce its need for electricity from the grid. The new plant, which is said to be quiet by design, will help stabilize and supplement existing grid-provided power supplies during statewide disasters and events such as extreme heat, wildfires and drought. The plant will be paid for by the California Department of Water Resources. The state will also be leasing property from the city. After five or seven years the city has an option to purchase the plant, which officials have indicated they will recommend. The city currently generates most of its power through its partnership with the Northern California Power Agency. However, all the power is “wheeled” into the city over PG&E lines from a substation in Lockeford. Should anything happen between here and Lockeford, the city would go mostly dark. The new power plant, together with the existing Hughes Peaker Plant next to it, could provide about half the city’s load in an emergency. It could help the next time the state declares an energy emergency and orders rolling blackouts. The new plant is expected to be finished and ready by this summer.
CONSTRUCTION ZONE: The new Cherokee Lane\Highway 99 offramp reconstruction project is well underway. You would hardly recognize it if you drove by today. The new round-about has been etched out and the extended onramp to 99 is also taking shape. The project seeks to widen Cherokee Lane from the highway to Pioneer Drive, and to make the onramp to 99 longer and safer. There will also be a new art feature planted in or near the new round-about: a towering cluster of grapes alerting passersby they are entering Lodi, the zinfandel capital of the world and the epicenter of winegrape production for the country. A similar artistic sign will be erected along I-5 near Flag City. The idea was the brainchild of former mayor Mark Chandler, who shepherded the project along. Each art piece will cost north of $500,000. The entire interchange project has a $6 million price tag. … We also mentioned last episode that the homeless camp had moved to the north side of Turner Road. As of last week, they had moved on from that location, as well.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Old is when an ‘all nighter’ means not getting up to go to the bathroom.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.