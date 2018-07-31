Scott Howell: Professor Jarrar, you don't need clout to have class

Professor Randa Jarrar, you have your tenure, you have your six-figure salary, and as you've informed us, you have your clout.

Could you muster up a little dignity?

The Fresno State professor who bashed former first lady Barbara Bush following her death last April is back in the news, this time suggesting in a Twitter post that all white editors should resign.

If you bother to get beyond the crudeness of Jarrar's social media rants, she broaches issues that could be cause for reflection.

Was there room for political discourse following Bush's death? Perhaps, but certainly not in the immature and embarrassing manner in which Jarrar lashed out, posting that she wanted to dance on the former first lady's grave and commenting "I'm happy the witch is dead."

Even a child knows better.

And it's true, newsrooms need and would benefit from more diversity. More minority editors, more female editors -- but not just for the sake of having more minority editors or more female editors.

Newsrooms could also use more conservative voices. In fact, one might wonder if a professor who feels that the editor lineup is too white might consider the possibility that the college professor lineup -- which seems devoid of diverse viewpoints -- is too liberal. Maybe they should all resign?

Jarrar comes across as a self-loathing individual spewing her misery all over social media. If she's going to demand such lofty social standards, perhaps she should try adhering to them.

Despite all of her childish vitriol, I begrudgingly respect and defend Jarrar's free speech. But the notion that her published works, her tenure or her six-figure salary give her the right to make repulsive and hateful comments without consequence is insulting.

It's insulting to little Muslim-American girls, it's insulting to little girls of color, it's insulting to little girls in general, and it's insulting to disenfranchised people everywhere.

Why? Because you don't need clout to have class.

Scott Howell is editor of the Lodi News-Sentinel. You can reach him by email at scotth@lodinews.com