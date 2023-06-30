About 600 local commercial property owners received a letter from a company named HDL asking them to take out a business license and pay tax on the past five years of rents they may have received. It was a shock to many. Some are outraged, others are ignoring the letter. The city code allows the city to tax virtually all businesses in Lodi, with only a few exceptions. City Councilwoman Lisa Craig, who also received a letter, investigated and found that the city has for many years chosen not to pursue commercial property rents under the business license code, but that appears to have changed. She says she and fellow council members knew nothing about the change. The city contracted with HDL in 2019 to examine the city’s business and transient occupancy tax revenues, and to conduct audits. Craig says the company estimates the city is losing as much as $1 million a year in lost tax revenue. She says a future “shirtsleeve” meeting will be held to discuss the matter. In the meantime, the city’s new budget includes $500,000 in these lost taxes it expects to collect this year.
CLEANUP: Have you seen all the activity at the Sunset Theater lately? It’s not what you think. Owner Terry Clark says he’s cleaning up the site at the city’s request, while continuing to search for a buyer for the project. He added, “The people at the city of Lodi are great to work with.” Earlier this year Clark abandoned plans to convert the old, historic theater into an events venue, citing personal reasons, even after plowing untold sums into the renovation project. He said he didn’t have the energy to continue with it and that he wouldn’t be the one to complete it. Clark said in February, “I hope that the torch is carried on but I personally am not able to complete this.”
MAILBAG: The Lodi Grape Festival recently scored new marquee signs, thanks to Diede Construction. The old ones were yellow and faded, says Larry Seiler, who gave us the tip. … Mike Kaminski writes to ask, “When are so many of our city’s decaying streets going to be repaired?” Answer: about 16 streets in town are scheduled to have at least a portion of them repaved this fiscal year. The repairs will cost about $1.65 million and be paid from state transportation funds. The pavement resurfacing will extend pavement life by approximately 10-15 years, according to public works staff. The work is anticipated to be performed between September 2023 and April 2024.
LAKESIDE: There’s a little vacation community tucked away on the shore of Silver Lake along Highway 88 called Plasse Resort. Perhaps you’ve been there. Every year people from Lodi, Jackson and other Valley communities bring their travel trailers to the resort. Many of them live there for the summer. There’s a little wooden chapel built on the shoreline that has local roots, and it turns 50 years old this year. Lodi’s Leasa Napier says her dad Walt Sayler, together with good friends Bill Hildenbrand and general contractor Charles Faszer, got permission from the resort’s owner, Maurice Plasse, to build the chapel in 1973. It has a huge bay window looking out onto Silver Lake. Napier says the non-denominational chapel seats about 75 or so and is used for services for 10 weeks every summer. The structure was built in about eight weeks using all volunteer labor. Napier says she coordinates the rotating schedule of pastors, who preach sermons there each Sunday at 10 a.m. An anniversary celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13.
FOR SALE: The city is selling four pieces of surplus property, some of which has been in city hands for 110 years. The first parcel is at 219 S. School, a former well site. The city acquired the property from Ann Hutchins, Edward Hutchins and his wife Ada Hutchins in June, 1913. The property is about the size of a large postage stamp located behind the Dancing Fox restaurant. The city is also selling property it obtained from William and Marian Johnson in 1987 at 18021 N. Kennison, also a former well site. Next is another former well site at 17700 N. Guild, purchased from Schenley Distillers Corp. in 1948. Last is a 1.7-acre parcel at 2630 S. Stockton Street, acquired from Skinner Ranch Holdings, L.P. in 2014 as part of the Reynolds Ranch development. The city had initially acquired the property for a future fire station, but eventually abandoned that idea and decided to sell the parcel. The collective assessed value of all four properties is $887,000.
CONSTRUCTION ZONE: Work is well underway at Tony Zupo Field (a.k.a. Lawrence Park ball field). Reconstruction at the old ball field was prompted a few years ago when two young arsonists torched the wooden bleachers, ruining the seats and press box. Some of the trees out front also went up in flames. The $4.5 million restoration project was funded by a combination of insurance proceeds, city money, and community donations. The stadium has been a venue for A-league professional baseball in the past, as well as where local high schools play some of their games. The city hopes to have the reconstruction and repairs done by February, 2024.
SAVE THE DATE: The Lodi Italian Club will hold its first annual lobster feed at the Festival Grounds on Saturday, July 29. Their featured entertainment will be provided by the Whiskey Kiss Band. Besides the food, music, drinks and fun, they will also be giving away three trips to Italy. Tickets are a little spendy at $150 per person, but, even still, they anticipate the event to be sold out.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Annie Lang, who died last month at age 73 of heart failure. She and husband Rich ran Lodi Screen Arts from 1982 until about 2005, when they sold the business. They not only printed the shirts and jerseys for local sports teams, they also provided garments for Field and Fair Day, the Lodi Grape Festival, the Christmas Tree Run at Lodi Lake (for 27 years) and the Sandhill Crane Festival, to mention a few. The Langs have been committed to Lodi, not only as businesspeople, but also as volunteers. Rich says they were “fun times” working in the community and giving back. Annie will be missed, especially for her contributions to Lodi. … A clarification to our piece about Lisa Bartram from last week. She was a teacher at Millswood Middle School and was 54 when she died.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
