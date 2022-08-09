City Council candidates are beginning to line up at the starting gate. The most interest has been in District 2, where Mayor Mark Chandler has said he will not seek reelection. So far, Lisa Craig, Summer Pennino, Sandra Vargas and Hector Galvan have pulled nomination papers. Over in District 3, incumbent Doug Kuehne is being challenged by Cameron Bregman. Both have taken out nomination papers. However, it’s been pretty quiet in District 1. Incumbent Alan Nakanishi is the lone contestant so far (but that could change). Nakanishi is seeking his fifth term on the council. If elected, he would tie the record currently held by the late James Pinkerton. First elected to the council in 1998, Nakanishi spent two terms in the state legislature before returning to Lodi and running for council again in 2010.
SOLD: Bruce’s Tires on Cherokee Lane has been sold to employee Robert “Rob” Foulk, according to outgoing owner Dennis Cunnington. Foulk, who took over July 1, worked for his dad and later owned Foulk Auto Repair for 27 years. He’s been with Bruce’s Tires for two years. Bruce’s Tires Enterprises was started in 1969 by Bruce Alexander. He sold the company to Cunnington and partner Kim Hoellwarth in 1974. The pair later moved the shop to Cherokee Lane from its original location on Kettleman. The store became a Big-O-Tires franchise for 25 years. Cunnington and Hoellwarth gave up the franchise a few years ago, reverting back to the original name. Cunnington says he and Hoellwarth will stay on until the end of December and still be around somewhat next year. Cunnington says he and his wife Jan plan to eventually move to North Carolina.
GOOD DEEDS: Waste Management driver Mono Geralis was on his route last Thursday at 5:30 a.m. When he pulled up to a house, he noticed the garage door was up and the front door open. It looked strange, so he got out of his truck to investigate. He saw legs on the floor sticking halfway through the door leading into the house. He approached and found an elderly lady on the ground, calling for help. She had fallen while taking her trash can out and couldn’t get up. Fire and ambulance arrived and determined she had a broken ankle. Who knows how long she would have laid there had Mono not stopped to help? But this is not the first time Mono has had to spring into action. About two years ago he came across another customer who had fallen and was laid out on the garage floor. Mono saved the day — again. “I’d do it all again,” he says modestly.
ZUCKERBUCKS: If you’ve been paying attention to the controversy swirling around the injection of private money into the 2020 election process, you may be surprised to learn that such funds also found their way into San Joaquin County two years ago. The money has been nicknamed “Zuckerbucks” because a large portion of the cash ($250 million) was donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Other high-tech firms such as Google, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and others also contributed to the reservoir of money for local election offices. The funds reportedly flowed into county elections offices across the country, most notably in Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Critics say the private money was used to try to influence the outcome of the election. The $584,948 that San Joaquin County received was used to purchase additional ballot drop boxes, according to Assistant Registrar of Voters Olivia M. Hale. She says, “It allowed the county to purchase and maintain 20 additional voting drop boxes, which doubled the amount of drop boxes that were placed throughout the County.” Some of those boxes probably landed here in Lodi.
NEW BEGINNINGS: People have seen construction workers going in and out of the old Rosewood restaurant building on School Street. Lincoln Properties LTD purchased the building in June for $1,133,000, according to county records. Lincoln Properties also owns Lincoln Center in Stockton. We’ve learned — unofficially — that the new owners plan to open a new restaurant there. Rosewood closed two years ago after 18 years in business. A generation ago the building was home to the Toggery men’s shop. When the Toggery closed in 1994 the building sat empty for a few years until it reopened as Hazel’s Bar and Grill, a new venture by Marlo and Hazel Kerner and Bill Sandeen. It was the first new restaurant to open in the newly-revitalized downtown area. The business was sold to Russ Munson in 2002, who renamed it Rosewood.
FIELD OF DREAMS: Every August for the past 30 years the Giants and the Dodgers play ball at Zupo Field on Washington Street near the Grape Bowl. Well, it’s not really THE Giants and Dodgers, just a bunch of grown-up guys with major league dreams. It’s kind of like fantasy baseball, but in the flesh. Every year the players don their favorite team uniform, if it still fits, and head out to the ball field to play the game they love. It’s all in good fun, according to Mike Matlock, and it benefits the Boosters of Girls and Boys Sports (BOBS). He says Rich Thomas, known as “Mayor of the Players,” has been the chief coordinator over the years. This year’s game will be this weekend at Zupo Field.
FLASHBACK: It was 1:10 a.m. when witnesses heard the sound of metal being ripped apart. Those who saw it couldn’t believe their eyes. One motorist ran for his life. It was unbelievable. Moments earlier a northbound Southern Pacific train had just plowed into a string of boxcars that were parked on the tracks at Lodi Avenue. The lead engine came off the rails, as did 31 boxcars it was pulling. The hulk of an engine came to rest in the used car parking lot at Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street. Rail crossings from Elm to Tokay were blocked and would remain so for hours. As the accident was unfolding, careening boxcars crashed into warehouse buildings along the tracks. Part of Lodi Avenue was gouged and ripped up. One thousand gallons of diesel fuel splashed into city storm drains. A motorist from San Andreas, parked at the track’s edge, was able to flee before he and his car were smashed by flying train parts. Later that morning a small army of railroad workers and cranes converged on the scene. It took days to repair the tracks that had been damaged and to hoist the derailed engines back onto the tracks. The final toll was four 200-ton engines, 31 thirty-ton boxcars, and an estimated $225,000 in damage. Human error was blamed for the accident. Miraculously, no one was injured. However, engineers of both trains involved in the spectacular wreck lost their jobs. The incident was easily the worst rail accident in Lodi history. Before that, an S.P. boxcar came off the track and careened into the SuperMold Building between Lockeford and Turner in 1957, according to local train history buff at the time Jim Lekas.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of radio personality Ron Reynolds, who grew up in the Lodi area and got his start in radio here. Reynolds broke into the business at KCVR in 1954, a station formerly located in Woodbridge. He then went to KOVR, where he hosted a kid’s TV show, and then on to KJOY in Stockton. From there Reynolds hit the big time, working for an Oakland rock ‘n roll station. He was the one who introduced the Beatles at their concert in the San Francisco Cow Palace. Reynolds then moved to KNBR in San Francisco and finally to KCBS. Reynold’s father was a farmer and his mother worked for the city of Lodi. Reynolds retired from radio in 2004 and moved to Sedona, Arizona. He died there in March of this year.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
